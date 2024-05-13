dogthebountyhunterap_hdv.jpg

'God Is Absolutely Real': Dog the Bounty Hunter on Seeing Demonic Evil, Witnessing 'Miracles'

Billy Hallowell
05-13-2024

Duane Chapman, more commonly known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is known for chasing down criminals. But he’s also on a mission to help people discover the Gospel.

Chapman, author of the new book “Nine Lives and Counting: A Bounty Hunter’s Journey to Faith, Hope, and Redemption,” told CBN News he was brought up in a Christian home by a praying mom.

“I knew more than most people did, right from wrong, miracles of God — I knew all that,” he said, noting, though, that he got a bit off track at one point. “I went to prison in the 70s.”

Chapman and three accomplices reportedly broke into a man’s home in a search for marijuana. One of his accomplices shot and killed the man during a struggle. Chapman was sentenced to five years and served 18 months.

After his jail time experience, Chapman was released and righted his wrongs, becoming a bounty hunter. He launched on his path to a career that inevitably landed him with the show “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which aired new episodes from 2003 to 2012.

Chapman, who has certainly had a plethora of success, has also had his share of heartbreak.

His wife, Beth, who joined him on his TV adventure died in 2019 after a cancer battle. He’s since remarried, and he’s been on a journey of strengthening his faith alongside his wife, Francie.

“I know God is absolutely real,” Chapman said. “I know that God told me years ago … ‘I’m going to show you miracles beyond [anything] that you could imagine, think, or want.”

He continued, “My faith has grown ever since Beth passed away about five years ago and I met Francie.”

Chapman said he and his wife walk “hand-in-hand” in faith. The two also evangelize and speak to audiences together, sharing their Christian beliefs.

As for Chapman’s new book, “Nine Lives and Counting: A Bounty Hunter’s Journey to Faith, Hope, and Redemption,” he’s hoping to see the text reach hearts and minds.

Watch him discuss the book, his experiences seeing real-life demonic evil, and more.

About The Author

Billy Hallowell writes for CBN's Faithwire.com. He has been working in journalism and media for more than a decade. His writings have appeared in CBN News, Faithwire, Deseret News, TheBlaze, Human Events, Mediaite, PureFlix, and Fox News, among other outlets. He is the author of several books, including Playing with Fire: A Modern Investigation Into Demons, Exorcism, and Ghosts Hallowell has a B.A. in journalism and broadcasting from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, New York and an M.S. in social research from Hunter College in Manhattan, New York.
