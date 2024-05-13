'God Is Absolutely Real': Dog the Bounty Hunter on Seeing Demonic Evil, Witnessing 'Miracles'

Duane Chapman, more commonly known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is known for chasing down criminals. But he’s also on a mission to help people discover the Gospel.

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”:

Chapman, author of the new book “Nine Lives and Counting: A Bounty Hunter’s Journey to Faith, Hope, and Redemption,” told CBN News he was brought up in a Christian home by a praying mom.

“I knew more than most people did, right from wrong, miracles of God — I knew all that,” he said, noting, though, that he got a bit off track at one point. “I went to prison in the 70s.”

Chapman and three accomplices reportedly broke into a man’s home in a search for marijuana. One of his accomplices shot and killed the man during a struggle. Chapman was sentenced to five years and served 18 months.

After his jail time experience, Chapman was released and righted his wrongs, becoming a bounty hunter. He launched on his path to a career that inevitably landed him with the show “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which aired new episodes from 2003 to 2012.

Chapman, who has certainly had a plethora of success, has also had his share of heartbreak.

His wife, Beth, who joined him on his TV adventure died in 2019 after a cancer battle. He’s since remarried, and he’s been on a journey of strengthening his faith alongside his wife, Francie.

“I know God is absolutely real,” Chapman said. “I know that God told me years ago … ‘I’m going to show you miracles beyond [anything] that you could imagine, think, or want.”

He continued, “My faith has grown ever since Beth passed away about five years ago and I met Francie.”

Chapman said he and his wife walk “hand-in-hand” in faith. The two also evangelize and speak to audiences together, sharing their Christian beliefs.

As for Chapman’s new book, “Nine Lives and Counting: A Bounty Hunter’s Journey to Faith, Hope, and Redemption,” he’s hoping to see the text reach hearts and minds.

Watch him discuss the book, his experiences seeing real-life demonic evil, and more.

