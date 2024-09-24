'Gayest' Marvel Project Yet: New Disney+ Show Called 'Gay Explosion' of LGBT, Occult Themes

A family-friendly media organization is sounding the alarm about Disney+ continuing its efforts to push occultic entertainment to children and teens.

Movieguide reports the platform recently debuted a new series promoting not only witchcraft and paganism but also heavy LGBT content, so much so, that the show's actors have promised viewers that it will be a "gay explosion by the end."

"Agatha All Along," which premiered on September 18, is a spin-off of Marvel's 2021 hit series "WandaVision" and centers on a witch named Agatha Harkness.

"Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell," the official synopsis of the show reads. "Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

Actors told Variety that the show explicitly highlights LGBT themes.

Aubrey Plaza, who plays "Green Witch" Rio Vidal, told the outlet, "It will be a gay explosion by the end of it." And Sasheer Zamata, who plays Jennifer Kale, agreed with Variety when told it was "the gayest project Marvel has ever done."

"Witches are Queer inherently, just because we are outcast and set aside for many reasons," she explained. "This show does a really good representation of different types of people."

As CBN News has reported, Disney+ has long pushed entertainment that promotes both the occult and LGBT content, despite flopping among some viewers.

Just last year, the platform gave the green light to start production on a new German original series titled Pauline, which centered on a teenage girl's love affair with Satan.

However, Movieguide Chairman and Founder Ted Baehr called on parents to petition Disney+ to stop the release of the show.

"We can't let this twisted and disturbing content corrupt our children's values and beliefs," he shared. "Pauline sends a dangerous message to young viewers that associating with demons, Satan, and evil is acceptable and even desirable!"

Disney also recently released Hocus Pocus 2, an updated version of its 1993 Halloween movie, to include references to crystals, herbs, moon spells, and child sacrifice, Movieguide reports.

Jamie Gooch, a mom of 3, told KWTX-TV that the film "unleashes hell on your kids and in your home."

"Do not watch this film," she warned. "Everybody thinks it's fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to, anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home."

According to a 2006 Barna Study, "three-quarters of America's youth (73%) have engaged in at least one type of psychic or witchcraft-related activity, beyond mere media exposure or horoscope usage."

"The most common types of witchcraft behaviors were using an Ouija board and reading a book about witchcraft or Wicca, each of which had been done by more than one-third of teenagers," the study continued. "More than one-quarter of teens have played a game featuring sorcery or witchcraft elements. One-tenth of teens had participated in a séance and 1 out of 12 had tried to cast a spell or mix a magic potion."

And since the explosion of TikTok, the public practice of the occult has not only become more commonplace but is growing among the site's young users.

According to Wired, videos with the #witch hashtag had received over 585 million views and #witchesoftiktok received 84 million views in 2020, alone.

Former Wiccan turned minister, Jenny Weaver, told CBN News that believers need to be on guard as witchcraft and the occult continue to rise.

"I think media has done a good job of pushing something to the point where it's now normalized," she said. "We have shows as early as daycare age promoting witchcraft and sorcery -- 'It's ok boys and girls say these spell words with us.' And it's so ABC, preschool witchcraft, that it gets into the hearts and the minds of people, including the people in the church," said Weaver.

"You cannot blur the lines," she said earlier this year. "Your soul depends on you knowing the truth."

