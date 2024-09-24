Assassination Evidence Uncovered in Latest Attempt on Trump's Life

Prosecutors say the man who staked out Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on his golf course left evidence of his plan to assassinate the former president.

Ryan Routh allegedly wrote a letter about his intentions months ago, and dropped it off in a box at a friend's house. The box went unopened until after his arrest.

The handwritten letter appears to have presumed that the assassination attempt would be unsuccessful. The note reads in part, "this was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump..." He reportedly also offered a reward to anyone who can "complete the job."

“This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job," Routh allegedly wrote.

Prosecutors also say cell phone records show Routh staked out the Trump golf course for weeks and set up a "sniper's nest" just outside the fence.

The Justice Department said Routh also kept in his car a handwritten list of dates and venues where Trump was to appear.

Trump has expressed concerns that the charges against Routh are too weak. So far Routh has only been charged with gun crimes, but based on the latest evidence prosecutors intend to ask the grand jury for a charge of attempted assassination.

U.S. Magistrate Ryon McCabe has said the “weight of the evidence against the defendant is strong” and ordered him to stay behind bars.

