Evangelist Franklin Graham Giving 20 Armored Ambulances to Israel: 'We Can Help Save Some Lives'

Evangelist Franklin Graham has delivered two armored ambulances to Israel's emergency services system, and he's promising to provide 20 more of those armored emergency vehicles as the Jewish state faces an ongoing onslaught of attacks from terror groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.

The president of Samaritan's Purse recently stood in the community of Avshalom, on the Gaza Border, almost a year to the day after the Hamas terror attacks of October 7, to dedicate the two armored ambulances to Magen David Adom and lay the cornerstone for a new emergency medical station.



According to Samaritan's Purse, the station will increase the speed at which Israeli paramedics and EMTs can reach emergencies along the Gaza border.

The two vehicles donated by the humanitarian organization were given in memory of three American Israelis murdered by Hamas: Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Roi Idan, and Smadar Mor-Idan.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was taken hostage from the Nova Festival and killed 11 months later in Gaza.

Roi Idan and Smadar Mor-Idan were murdered in their home in front of their children, including their four-year-old daughter who was taken hostage to Gaza.

"Our hearts are still sad because of the death of so many of your countrymen. So the days for many people are still very dark, but if we put our faith and trust in God, He will take us through these dark valleys and He will take us through the other side," Graham said during the ceremony.

The Magen David Adom is Israel's only national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance, and blood bank service with more than 30,000 volunteers. The organization handles hundreds of thousands of life-saving cases every year, according to its website.

Armored vehicles are crucial to emergency personnel because they protect them in areas of danger as they transport those critically injured.

"The generosity of Reverend Franklin Graham and his organization Samaritan's Purse knows no bounds," said Eli Bin, CEO of Magen David Adom.

So far, the North Carolina-based ministry has sent 1,000 lifesaving trauma supply kits to Israel. Each trauma bag was packed with essential medical supplies — including a combat application tourniquet, chest tube kit, suture kit, and intubation kit — to save lives in the event of further attacks.

The bags are strategically positioned with Magen David Adom first responders throughout communities at high risk for future rocket attacks to increase the speed of emergency medical care.

In January, the organization also donated 14 ambulances to replenish a fleet after Hamas targeted and destroyed rescue vehicles during the October attack.

"The need there isn't over," Graham said last week.

During the dedication ceremony, Graham promised Magen David Adom 20 more vehicles in addition to the 22 life-saving vehicles already given.

"The Magen David Adom team are heroes, saving lives every day, and it is an honor to stand with them," said Graham.

"The entire people of Israel are indebted to this great man and organization," Bin expressed.

Samaritan's Purse is also meeting the emergency needs of civilians who are suffering as a result of the Israel-Hamas war, according to Premier Christian News.

"I can't replace life, but maybe in the future we can help save some lives, protect some lives," Graham shared. "We pray that these ambulances and the center will help the men and women of Magen David Adom save more lives in their heroic work. And we pray for the peace of Jerusalem."