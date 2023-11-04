EXCLUSIVE: How Candace Cameron Bure and Great American Pure Flix Are 'Keeping Christ in Christmas'

It’s November and, for many, Christmas is already in the air. But over at Great American Pure Flix, Christmas is already very literally on the air.

The popular faith and family streamer unveiled its new holiday lineup Tuesday, focusing on the “hope and heart of Christmas.”

Great American Pure Flix pledges to “celebrate the impact of great stories and themes” surrounding Christmas throughout the season, with stars like Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, Jen Lilley, Karen Abercrombie, Lucas Black, Trevor Donovan, and others taking center stage.

Each week, Great American Pure Flix will focus on a different aspect of celebration, ranging from “Getting in the Spirit” to “Celebrate Christmas Miracles,” all culminating with “Celebrate Keeping Christ in Christmas.”

“This really is the most wonderful time of the year, and an extra-special time for families and friends,” Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media, said in a statement. “We are excited to begin spreading the joy of Christmas to our Great American Pure Flix members with uplifting and inspiring movies and programs in this season.”

Great American Family exclusively shared a first look with CBN Digital of all the Christmas content set to premiere:

Among the many holiday titles preparing to hit the platform is “My Christmas Hero,” debuting Dec. 1. The movie, starring Bure and Gabriel Hogan, brings together themes centered on faith, freedom, and the joys of the Christmas season.

“U.S. Army reservist and orthopedic physician, Nicole Ramsey (Bure), is dedicated to serving military service members and their families at the Joint Military Base in Lacey, Washington, home of I Corps and the 62nd Airlift Wing,” the synopsis reads. “This Christmas, with the help of many dedicated heroes, Dr. Ramsey is on a mission to honor a special fallen soldier and bring much-needed healing to her own family.”

And “A Christmas Blessing,” starring Lori Laughlin, Jesse Hutch, and James Tupper, chronicles a very different storyline: a renowned TV star named Mandy Gilmore (Loughlin) leaves her show and plans to travel the world — until an unexpected pit stop changes everything.

This is only a taste of the Christmas content set to hit Great American Pure Flix. Head over to the recently merged platform for the full slate of holiday content here.