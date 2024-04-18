EXCLUSIVE: Dennis Quaid Gives a Preview of the New Film 'Reagan'

We now have an official release date for the long-anticipated film "Reagan". It hits theaters on August 30, 2024.

The film features the story of America's 40th President, Ronald Reagan, with Dennis Quaid in the starring role.

Quaid sat down with CBN News' Studio 5 to share a brief preview.

"Portraying Ronald Reagan was an enormous challenge," he says. "This is an important movie, one of my most interesting roles, and I am really excited to work with the ShowBiz Direct team."

The biopic begins during the Cold War and follows Reagan's small-town roots, to his time in Hollywood, to the prize of his Presidency.

The movie also includes actors Penelope Ann Miller, who plays Nancy Reagan along with, Mena Suvari, Jon Voight and a cast of other actors.

The film was originally set for a 2023 release, but the COVID crisis and the actor's strike delayed the film.

For more information, go to Reagan.movie.



