Devon Franklin Shares Inspiring True Story in Eva Longoria's 'Flamin' Hot' Directorial Debut

"Flamin' Hot" is the first film ever to hit two streaming services at the same time. The new inspiring true story is available on Hulu and Disney Plus.

It's the story of Richard Montanez, the Frito-Lay janitor who became the creator of the global success -- the Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

CBN News sat down with the film producer DeVon Franklin, who considers this one of the most inspiring films he has worked on as a producer.

"I was involved with Pursuit of Happiness. That movie was life-changing," he said, "and this is the first film since then that I've been a part of where I feel the same way."

It is the powerful story of a man providing for his family and pursuing a dream, and succeeding against all odds. In a line in the movie, the character playing Richard says he has a "PHD" -- "I'm power hungry and determined."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Anyone would be inspired when you see the story of Richard Montanez, who is the driving force behind what consumers know as Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and you see the story of what he, his wife, and his family had to endure in order to become who they are," Franklin said.

The movie was screened all across the country to people of various ages and races.

"They cry, They laugh," Franklin continued, "It's just one of those films that I think people are really going to be surprised by and really inspired by."

This film is also Eva Longoria's directorial debut. Franklin knew right away it was her story to help share.

"Eva is amazing," he said. "Years ago, when I was looking for a director, I sent out the script to probably about 15 directors."

He met with each potential director but knew she was the one right when she came in.

"She was clear in her vision, all the what she wanted to do to the movie," Franklin explained. "Then once we brought her on board and she really reworked the script and brought in a new writer" she was able to make the movie even more authentic.

He was blown away by her abilities as a director, especially for her first film.

"She's unbelievable," said. "I think it'll go down in history as one of the greatest debuts ever because that's what she brings to the film."

Franklin feels blessed to work on the inspiring film and to partner with Longoria for her debut as a director.

"I'm excited for the world to really see this other avenue of her gifting," he said.

The story behind the Flamin' Hot flavor is headed to your streaming platforms on Hulu and Disney Plus. It is rated PG-13 for some language. Discretion is advised.