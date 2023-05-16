Deputy Editor of 'Woman Alive' Talks First Novel, Her Own Love Story on This Week's 'The Prayer Link'

Jemimah Wright is the deputy editor of Woman Alive, a U.K. Christian magazine, and the author of several missionary biographies.

She's also written her first novel titled Isabella's Voyage: Dare She Heed Hope's Call?

Wright joined this week's The Prayer Link program on the CBN News Channel to talk about the book and her own personal love story.

You can see more of the interview with Jemimah Wright on this week's The Prayer Link Wednesday at 2:30 pm Eastern on the CBN News Channel.

