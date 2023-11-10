Comedian Rob Schneider Puts Faith in Jesus: 'Christ Intends for All of Us to Be Free'

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider says he is now a Catholic and vows to show "Christ's forgiveness" to others.

The 60-year-old recently celebrated his birthday on Oct. 31 and commemorated the day with a heartfelt post that expressed gratitude and appreciation for his family. He also offered an apology for not showing "unconditional forgiveness."

I want thank ALL of the lovely people for their kind birthday wishes for me today on my 60th birthday.

I am the luckiest man in the world.

I have a wonderful partner in life, my beautiful wife Patricia and three lovely daughters; Elle, Miranda and Madeline.

Today, I am reminded… pic.twitter.com/DcNq5dZBwu — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 31, 2023

"At 60 you realize the very real fragility of life and temporariness of it all. A humbling knowledge that there is indeed a time limit for all things and that God's design though perfect, is precious far beyond its brevity," he wrote.

Later in the post, he told his followers, "I am a new convert to Catholicism" and shared that his new faith in Christ has changed his perspective on life.

"I was so angry at the people who shut down the schools and indeed the world and coerced others to do things against their will which hurt many people deeply," he recalled. "I offer my unconditional forgiveness and amnesty."

Last August, Schneider criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci at a comedy show, WJAR-TV reports. Fauci served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and was the chief medical advisor to the president from 2021 to 2022 amid the pandemic.

"'You don't have to wear a mask,'" Schneider said, imitating Fauci. "'It may make you feel better if you wear a mask, but they don't really work.'"

In his recent post on X, Schneider also extended forgiveness to others for their behavior during the pandemic. He did not name names directly.

"How can I stay mad at the famous singer who would not let others into his Broadway show unless they had an experimental jab?" he asked, referring to the COVID-19 shots. "I will never forget how kind he was to me and my friends when he was the musical guest on SNL."

"How can I continue to hold a grudge against the actor who shamed people like me but has been such a great example for other actors to never give up and keep fighting for their dreams. How can I still be mad at the lovely actress that said she could no longer be friends with people like me who didn't 'get' it, knowing how incredibly kind she is with every child she meets," Schneider said.

He expressed that his mother Pilar modeled what forgiveness looked like when "WW2 occupiers of her Philippines" killed her brothers."At last it is forgiveness itself that is the gift that we give ourselves because it frees us as The Christ intends for all of us to be free. For His gift of ultimate and unlimited forgiveness is indeed the gift for all humanity," he concluded.

More than 2 million friends and fans viewed Schneider's birthday post and thousands offered encouragement.

