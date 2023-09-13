Christian Rock Icon Mylon LeFevre Enters Eternity - He Had Ties to Elvis and Led 250,000 to Christ

Christian rock musician and Grammy Award winner Mylon LeFevre died Friday, Sept. 8 following a long battle with cancer. He was 78.

LeFevre was best known for his musical work with his band Mylon and Broken Heart.

He recorded more than 20 albums. In 1987, LeFevre won a Grammy and a Dove Award for his album Crack in the Sky, according to ChurchLeaders.com.

He was inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2005 and frequently appeared on TBN, Daystar, and the Victory Channel.

His last album Bow Down was released in 2003, and was produced by his son-in-law and former Newsboys lead singer Peter Furler, the outlet reported.

On Saturday after LeFevre's passing, his wife Christi posted a passage from the Bible's New Testament to his Facebook page, announcing to fans and followers her husband's death.

"Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, to which you were also called and have confessed the good confession in the presence of many witnesses." - 1 Timothy‬ ‭6‬:‭12

She wrote, "My precious, strong and courageous husband laid hold of eternal life last night."

"When we discussed heaven through the years, Mylon was most excited about receiving the soul winner's crown. With his contemporary Christian rock band, Mylon and Broken Heart, he had the privilege of leading over 250,000 youth to Jesus. He cherished all the years of music ministry and the countless lives touched through his songs but his greatest joy was teaching the Word of God, especially through our broadcast, On the Road to Freedom," Christi explained.

The LeFevres had traveled the world preaching the gospel over the last several years, according to The Christian Post (CP).

They also had a YouTube channel titled On The Road to Freedom where Mylon and Christi would preach to more than 9,000 subscribers.

"Throughout the last years of this intense non-stop battle, never once did I hear him falter in his good confession of faith. In every broadcast and church service, many witnesses can attest to his bold declaration: JESUS IS MY HEALER," Christi LeFevre recalled to his social media followers.

"Until his very last breath he fought the good fight of faith. He finished his race. He kept the faith," she wrote, noting that LeFevre was now hearing the words, "Well done good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Lord."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Born on Oct. 6, 1944, in Gulfport, Mississippi, LeFevre's big break in the music industry came when Elvis Presley heard him sing a song he had written at the age of 17 titled Without Him. Presley later recorded the song for his album How Great Thou Art. More than 100 additional musical artists would later record the song, according to SongFacts.com.

LeFevre later toured and recorded with many musical artists in the late 70s, including, Little Richard, George Harrison, Greg Allman, and Eric Clapton, the CP reported. He almost died of a drug overdose, but later gave his life to Christ in 1980 at a concert, according to the outlet.

Skillet's John Cooper responded to the news of LeFevre's death on Sept. 9, writing on social media, "Mylon was a hero; one of a kind."

"I just found out that my good friend, mentor, and Christian music veteran, Mylon LeFevre @Mylon_LeFevre passed away last night. I don't know what to say. Mylon was a hero; one of a kind. I'm gonna miss him. Much love to his wife Christi," Cooper wrote.