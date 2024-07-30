Christian Music Stars Killed in Tragic Plane Crash - Gospel Artists, Celebs Mourn

(Photo: The Nelons/YouTube)

Celebrities and Christian artists continue to mourn the loss of three members of the beloved Gospel group The Nelons.

Married couple Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark and their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler, died in a plane crash Friday while on their way to attend the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska, WTVF-TV reported.

Four others perished in the tragic wreck as well: Amber’s husband, Nathan Kistler, pilots Larry and Melissa Haynie, and the music ensemble’s assistant, Melodi Hodges.

The single-engine Pilatus PC-12/47E reportedly crashed around 1:00 p.m. MDT in Wyoming on July 26 after leaving Nebraska City Municipal Airport at 11:00 a.m. MDT.

Autumn Nelon Streetman, Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark’s youngest daughter, was not on the plane and is the sole survivor among her immediate family.

Streetman, who is expecting a baby with her husband in December, released a statement this week confirming her family members’ deaths and thanking supporters for their prayers.

“Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason’s parents, Dan and Linda Clark,” she wrote. “We appreciate your continued prayers, love, and support as we navigate the coming days.”

Gaither Management Group, The Nelons’ management company, also released a statement honoring the family, asking for prayer for everyone involved, and noting that “The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident.”

“Please keep them, the Kistler family, the Haynie family, and the family of Melodi Hodges in your prayers,” the statement concluded.

Streetman announced this week that a celebration of life honoring her parents, sister, and brother-in-law will be held on August 6 at Roopville Road Baptist Church in Roopville, Georgia.

Celebrities and friends of The Nelons have been reacting in grief and sadness over what unfolded.

“So so sorry, Autumn,” singer Danny Gokey commented on Streetman’s Instagram post.

And actor T.C. Stallings added, “This hurt my heart this morning but I know you all are hurting SO MUCH MORE. Autumn, you know my family and I will be praying for you all.”

Clarke Beasley, executive vice president of the National Quartet Convention, said the ordeal has rocked the Gospel music community.

“It’s something that has shaken the gospel music community because we are very close,” he told WVLT-TV. “We are family.”

Beasley continued, “It’s hard to measure their total impact because, again, you are talking about a legendary group that was one of the top groups in gospel music for decades.”

The Nelons, members of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, have long been staples in Christian music.

The group was founded by Kelly Nelon Clark’s late father, Rex Nelon, in the 1970s and has had different members over the years.

Please continue to pray for everyone impacted by this tragedy.

