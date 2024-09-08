PRAY: Young Christian Brothers Reportedly Arrested, Charged With Blasphemy in Latest Pakistani Persecution Case

Two Christian brothers in Pakistan are facing a potentially dangerous situation after being accused of blasphemy for purportedly desecrating the Quran.

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”

Tabish Shahid and Kalu Shahid, both 18, could face life sentences if found guilty after a Muslim accused the teenagers of tearing up pages of the Islamic holy book during a village fair.

The two were arrested Aug. 27 and charged with blasphemy, Christian Daily International-Morning Star News reported.

The accuser claims Tabish and Kalu — who are reportedly illiterate and from a poor family — flippantly ripped up the pages. The Muslim man filed a complaint with police over the matter and ignited a sure-to-be dire battle for the teens.

“The boys were making TikTok videos by throwing fake currency notes and bits of paper during the annual Urs [anniversary] at the shrine of Baba Ronaq Shah when some locals noticed Quranic verses on the torn paper,” the Muslim man said in his report.

But others tell a different and purportedly more complete story. Tabish and Kalu, being illiterate, reportedly had no idea what was on the pages they were ripping up.

“Tabish and Kalu had gone to the shrine to watch the Urs celebrations and make TikTok videos,” Sajid Christopher of the Human Friends Organization told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. “When they saw other people throwing money into the air in jubilation, the boys thought of having some fun.”

He continued, “Due to their illiteracy and ignorance, the two did not realize that they had inadvertently torn pages of a Quranic booklet placed nearby.”

Officials first arrested the teens’ mother and uncle before family members turned the young men over to authorities. The Human Friends Organization is reportedly helping the family cope with the legal battle.

Such a scenario unfolds frequently in Pakistan, where blasphemy charges can upend a person’s life.

“While it’s true that a majority of blasphemy allegations arise from personal disputes and rivalries, there are instances where Christians have found themselves in trouble due to their illiteracy,” Christopher added. “Church and civil society organizations should focus on this aspect as well to prevent people from getting implicated in these cases.”

As previously reported, these incidents are tragically becoming more routine in Pakistan. David Curry, CEO of Global Christian Relief, told CBN News Pakistan’s blasphemy laws — regulations restricting slights against religion — can lead to such mob violence and evils perpetuated against Christians.

“They have very strong blasphemy laws, which I describe as vigilante laws that give any extremist the ability to make an accusation against a Christian that they have offended — in some way — Muhammed,” Curry said. “And then rile up a mob to attack them, and [in] many cases kill them.”

He said some rely on these blasphemy laws to imprison and dole out the death sentence to Christians, often relying on fraudulent claims to make their case.

“In all these years I’ve been doing this, I don’t remember a case that seemed at all legitimate,” Curry said. “It’s just very common that there are false charges brought.”

Pakistan ranks on Open Doors’ World Watch List as the seventh most dangerous place for Christians.

Curry said it’s important for Christians around the globe to bring together their “collective voice to put pressure on Pakistan.” He noted the nation wants to be part of the business community, encouraging people to shine light on these injustices so people within Pakistan stand up and change these behaviors.