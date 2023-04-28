'Jesus Revolution' Comes to Capitol Hill: 'Praying for a Move of God Again in Our Land'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been urged to join the "Jesus Revolution." The hit movie had a special screening in Washington, D.C., complete with a Q+A with two of the people the movie was based on.

The words from the film "Jesus Revolution" echoed through the Longworth building on Capitol Hill. The real-life stars of the movie about the movement that turned hippies on to Jesus in the 1970s invited lawmakers and staffers for a viewing with the help of Hope to the Hill ministries.

"For me, it's about the staff mostly, because this film talks about a time when young people changed the world. God has often used young people, and you know this, and many people understand around D.C. that young people run this country. 25-year-olds and younger are the staffers here on the Hill, and I believe that if God can get a hold of their hearts, it's amazing what He can do with people that are wholly given to Him," said Hope to the Hill executive director Nathan Kistler.

Kelsey Grammar plays Pastor Chuck Smith who welcomed young people to his Calvary Chapel in California.

The movie also tells the story of Harvest Christian Fellowship Pastor Greg Laurie and his wife Cathe who found themselves as part of the Jesus movement.

"This is a fresh story and I think there are a lot of parallels between the Jesus Revolution days, the early 70s, so many parallels, similar problems that we were having back then that we're having now in an amplified way. So I think this message is really relevant to this moment in time," said Pastor Laurie.

The movie's message of revival resonated with members of Congress in attendance.

"I think it's super encouraging for us, it gives us hope for our country, obviously we're in the political realm, but the real solution is spiritual, the solution for our country, not political," said Rep. Mary Miller (R-Illinois).

Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers from Washington state also made it a point to attend the screening. She has been known to hand out Bibles to staff and fellow congressmen and women on the Hill.

"For those of us who serve on Capitol Hill that are followers of Jesus that are praying for a move of God again in our land, it's wonderful to be able to have this movie come, share about when it happened before, and to plant those seeds and stir hearts," said Rep. McMorris Rodgers.

Jesus Revolution made more than $50 million at the box office with a budget of only around $15 million. Now it's the number one film streaming on Amazon Prime. Even with the success, Pastor Greg says there are no plans for a sequel, but God's plan for it could change.