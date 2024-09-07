'This Life Is a Gift': Hollywood Actor Reveals Powerful Lesson Fame Taught Him, Why He Took Role as Ronald Reagan

Actor David Henrie got his big start in 2007 on the Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place,” but, nearly two decades later, he’s now portraying former President Ronald Reagan in the new eponymously named film, “Reagan,” which raked in more than $10 million at the box office after hitting theaters Aug. 30.

Henrie told CBN News how he has grown and changed throughout his time in the spotlight, noting his humility has grown over the years.

“I was humbled in life as I grew up,” he said. “When I was younger … I had a big fan base and everything, and I was like, ‘I don’t have any responsibility towards them. I’m just an actor. I’m doing my thing.'”

But, as Henrie got older, he realized this mentality was “dumb,” and that his fame and influence should be used for something positive.

“People care about you and you should try to do something good with it,” he said of fame. “Like with that Spider-Man quote — ‘With power comes responsibility,’ right? So, as I got older, I was like, ‘I need to do something with this. This life is a gift.'”

Henrie felt compelled to recognize the “blessing” he had been given in his life and career.

“Who am I? I’m a speck of sand on this whole tapestry of life, and just do what you can with what you’ve been given,” he continued. “So … that’s my thing … just try to use my platform to do good, show the beauty of family life, make good content, be a part of projects that can make an impact.”

As far as legacy, Henrie said he wants to inspire people to focus on family, community, and culture — and to affect these arenas in positive and truthful ways.

Henrie, who is currently promoting “Reagan,” also discussed what it was like to play the nation’s 40th president.

“What I loved about the project is, it’s not about the president or the politician; it’s about the man,” Henrie said. “So, you really go behind what he’s known for externally, and you learn about what made him tick.”

“Reagan” gives a look not just at the former president’s time in the White House, but also his upbringing, childhood, and early entertainment career.

“Watching him in speeches later in life, I understand why he’s called the great communicator,” Henrie said. “Because I think people see someone who’s suffered, who’s been through something, and who cares.”

Henrie said one of the biggest challenges to making the film was living up to the expectation, knowledge, and memory of Reagan.

“Everyone knows Reagan,” he said. “So, it comes with a lot of baggage, but a lot of people don’t know young Reagan like they know old Reagan. And young Reagan sounds nothing like old Reagan. So, the challenge was [to] make it authentic, but don’t be an SNL character doing some old Reagan thing.”

Ultimately, Henrie said the experience was incredible. Find out more about “Reagan” here.