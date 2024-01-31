'The Chosen' Season 4 Hits Theaters: 'Stock up on Kleenex'

A scene from official teaser trailer of Season 4 of "The Chosen." (Screenshot credit: The Chosen/YouTube)

Season 4 of the hit series The Chosen hits the big screen Thursday. For the first time, the entire season will roll out in theaters over the next few weeks.

The first 3 episodes of the new season will be in theaters starting Thursday, followed by episodes 4 through 6 on February 15th. Finally, episodes 7 and 8 will roll out on February 29th.

CBN News' Efrem Graham traveled to Los Angeles to sit down with some of the cast, and (SPOILER ALERT) one cast member broke some news about a major unexpected twist in her storyline. And Dallas Jenkins, the mastermind behind the masterpiece on the life of Jesus and his chosen followers, told us what the new season is about.

"A good perspective in this season to notice is that Jesus is weary and heavy laden, and he needs rest. We see Him throughout the season – sometimes he gets comforted by someone else. As we get closer and closer to Holy Week, we see in scripture that Jesus gets more frustrated. He got more broken-hearted. He wept over the city of Jerusalem. He was frustrated at the religious leaders because they were not getting his message. And then yes got frustrated with those chosen to follow Him," Jenkins explained.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

WATCH our Interview with The Chosen Star Jonathan Roumie: 'Just Following Where He's Leading Me'

The first two episodes of Season 4 of The Chosen premiered two weeks ago at the historic Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Speaking to a packed audience, Jenkins announced that cast member Shahar Isaac, who plays the Apostle Peter, could not be at the premiere because he was in Israel as a member of its military, according to Newsweek.

On a lighter note, Jenkins joked that the reason The Chosen shoots most scenes in Texas is because Texans believe Jesus lived there.

Unlike traditional Hollywood premieres, the cast walked across a teal-colored carpet, not the usual red. "Teal is the color of our show, man. It's the color of light, it's the color of water, it's the color of the sky. So we just thought, 'Let's be on brand.' We've always done things a little bit outside the box," he told the outlet.

Actor Jonathan Roumie, who portrays Jesus in The Chosen, wrote in a post to the social media platform X: "Epic Season 4 Premiere of @thechosentv last night. I'm telling y'all…stock up on Kleenex NOW. Such a beautiful family to be on this journey with!"

Epic Season 4 Premiere of @thechosentv last night.

I'm telling y'all…stock up on Kleenex NOW. Such a beautiful family to be on this journey with!

Season 4 hits Theaters FEB. 1st!!

Tix on sale now:https://t.co/UGPjJMIZqQ pic.twitter.com/asf7PqRYvg — Jonathan (@JonathanRoumie) January 19, 2024

Roma Downey also attended the premiere.

"I had the pleasure of attending the premiere of season 4 of 'The Chosen' tonight congrats to Dallas, Jonathan and all the cast and crew. Be sure to check it out !! #thechosen.

I had the pleasure of attending the premiere of season 4 of " The Chosen " tonight congrats to Dallas , Jonathan and all the cast and crew . Be sure to check it out !! .#thechosen pic.twitter.com/FAfwOfenDe — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) January 18, 2024

Harvest Fellowship Pastor Greg Laurie and his wife Cathe also attended the premiere.

"Great to see so many friends at @thechosentv premier in LA! Paras Patel (who plays Matthew) Jon Erwin, @RealRomaDowney, @Joel_Courtney (Who played me in @JesusRevMovie) his wife, @mia_scholink, and others!"

Great to see so many friends at @thechosentv premier in LA!

Paras Patel (who plays Matthew) Jon Erwin, @RealRomaDowney , @Joel_Courtney ( Who played me in @JesusRevMovie ) his wife, @mia_scholink and others! pic.twitter.com/PE9rIPVeJj — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) January 18, 2024

The official X account for The Chosen posted a short video of Roumie listing the reasons why fans should see the series in theaters.

As CBN News has reported, the Season Four synopsis reads:

Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus close in while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving Him to carry the burden alone. Threatened by the reality of Jesus' growing influence, religious leaders do the unthinkable—ally with their Roman oppressors. As the seeds of betrayal are planted and opposition to Jesus' message turns violent, He's left with no alternative but demand his followers RISE UP.

As all eight episodes of The Chosen's season 4 are released in theaters in February, you can find out more information and how to purchase tickets for The Chosen HERE.

Watch the Previous 3 Seasons for Free

As CBN News has reported, The Chosen tries to read between the lines in depicting the ministry of Jesus, telling the Gospel story through the eyes of the people who encounter Him. The series is the largest crowdfunded television project in history and continues to climb to new heights of success.

Episodes of The Chosen have been streamed more than 500 million times and the series has now been seen by more than 108 million people since Season 1 premiered.

The series is available to watch for free on The Chosen App or the Angel Studios App. It's also available on popular streaming services including Peacock, Apple TV, fubo TV, Google Play, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.