'Beyond Belief': NFL Star Brett Favre Condemns Transgender Craze

NFL star Brett Favre is coming out swinging against the transgender craze gripping society.

“To think that a young man who identifies as a girl, I don’t understand it — just hear me out — can go into a girl’s bathroom and use the restroom with girls, and for us to think that’s OK, I think is wrong,” he recently said.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast.

The Hall-of-Famer made the comments during an appearance on Jason Whitlock’s “Fearless” podcast.

“I’m sorry,” Favre continued. “I just think some things we’re allowing in this country are beyond belief. … Some of the thoughts and beliefs we’re seeing are crazy.”

.@BrettFavre joined Fearless today. He reminisced about his playing days, addressed why Bountygate never bothered him, and discussed any blowback he's had from supporting Trump and Tucker. He was awesome. https://t.co/CN9uCvjDZj — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) May 16, 2023

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback then turned to one of the culture’s most hotly contested issues: whether males who identify as transgender females should be allowed to compete on women’s sports teams.

Most, he argued, oppose males competing against females, but noted they are fearful of speaking out.

“I think maybe vast majority [of athletes] are afraid of what it’ll do to their career,” Favre told Whitlock, who asked why other celebrity athletes aren’t raising their voices on the issue. “And it’s not affecting them directly — not yet, at least.”

“Who knows where this country’s going?” he added. “It may affect them somewhere down the road. Is it too late? I don’t know. It’s scary.”

Favre’s comments come on the heels of remarks made by former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a male who identifies as a transgender female. The collegiate athlete said women raising concerns about males competing on female teams are actually “transphobic” but are too fearful to admit it.

“They’re using the guise of feminism to sort of push transphobic beliefs,” Thomas said. “I think a lot of people in that camp sort of carry an implicit bias against trans people, but don’t want to, I guess, fully manifest or speak that out. And so they try to just play it off as this sort of half-support.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***