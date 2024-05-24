'In Awe of God's Work': Rodeo Star Spencer Wright, Wife Pray for 'Miracle' for 3-Year-Old Son

Rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie, are petitioning God for a miracle after finding their 3-year-old son Levi unconscious in a creek.

The heartbroken parents are holding out hope there’s still “time for a miracle,” despite initially starting to make preparations Wednesday to end care for their young son, according to local media reports. Levi has been in the hospital since Tuesday night, when he drove his toy tractor into a creek in Utah and drifted a mile downstream.

It wasn’t until a new doctor came in to care for little Levi that the Wrights decided to change their plans, giving their son a bit more time to fight — and it appears to be paying off.

“LEVI WOKE UP!” Kallie Wright wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. “I am shook. We don’t know much, but the doctor said it was OK for me to get excited about that, and I AM! My baby is so tough!”

Family friend and spokesperson Mindy Sue Clark wrote in a Facebook post Friday morning she is “in awe of God’s work, and how tough Levi is!” She described the strides he’s made since Wednesday as “nothing short of miracles,” adding, “What an amazing gift to witness this in real-time.”

One of the first signs of Levi’s apparent improvement came during a FaceTime call with his sister, Steeley, who wanted to talk to her brother even after her parents explained that, although Levi could hear her, he would be unable to respond.

“Steeley started telling Levi how she was hoping he’d get better and couldn’t wait for him to come home,” wrote Clark. “Spencer was watching the EEG monitor and noticed when Steeley would talk to him, there would be activity on the monitor, so he recorded it. [The] same thing happened when we played him the dinosaur sounds from one of his favorite dinosaur books, and then again when Kallie gave him kisses!”

Clark also noted that, when he first woke up, Levi “opened his eyes and tried to lift his head.”

The marked improvements in Levi’s recovery began occurring in the hours after Clark and the Wrights asked for prayer via social media.

Alongside a gut-wrenching picture of the Wrights with Levi, Clark wrote, “Pray the hardest you ever have, I beg of you! However this ends, it’ll be the Lord’s will.”

Spencer Wright, 33, was ranked 35th in the world in 2023 by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He is the song of ProRodeo Hall of Famer Bill Wright.

PRCA CEO Tom Glause said in a statement, “The entire ProRodeo community’s heart aches for the Wright family. We will continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Please continue to pray for the Wrights and for Levi’s recovery.

