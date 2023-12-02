Apple TV Star Condemns Progressives for Blind Support of Hamas, Shares No-Holds-Barred Opinion

Julianna Margulies, star of the Apple TV series “The Morning Show,” is calling out her fellow progressives for their blind support of the terrorist group Hamas, claiming the stance is paradoxical.

The 57-year-old star said, “It’s those kids who are spewing antisemitic hate that have no idea if they stepped foot in an Islamic country — these people who want us to call them ‘they/them,’ or whatever they want us to call them, which I have respectfully really made a point of doing.”

“Like be whoever you want to be,” the celebrity continued. “It’s those people that will be the first people beheaded, and their heads played with as a soccer ball, like a soccer ball on the field.”

Marguilies made the comments on actor Andy Ostroy’s podcast, “Back Room.”

She went on to rebuke her fellow leftists who are standing by “terrorists who don’t want women to have their rights, don’t want LGBTQ people [to] get executed bar none … and this is who you’re supporting.”

The outspoken actor’s comments come as students at left-leaning college campuses across the country have sided with the violent groups in Gaza over the people of Israel, who were attacked by Hamas beginning Oct. 7.

As CBN News reported, students at the University of Wisconsin Madison chanted, “Glory to the martyrs!” And one professor at Cornell University, Russell Rickford, described the Hamas killings as “exhilarating.” One instructor at Stanford University, who has since been suspended, reportedly made Jewish students cloister in a corner while publicly degrading them as “colonizers.”

And groups affiliated with Black Lives Matter have sided with Hamas, describing the violent and deadly attack on the Jewish state as “a desperate act of self-defense.”

“Where are the professors calling all of these students into the auditorium and saying, ‘Hold on a minute. Guys, do you understand what a terrorism organization is about? Learn what you are supporting,'” Marguilies told Ostroy.

“There are Muslims, Christians, Catholics, Buddhists, and Jews that are being held hostage, and you’re ripping down posters? Why?” she asked. “What is that going to do? What are you actually trying to say?”

Marguilies, however, said she stands by her progressive counterparts — including Black Lives Matter — even if she disagrees with some of their far-left views, especially when it comes to their support of Hamas.

“Hamas owns the media,” added the TV star, who is Jewish. “Hamas puts out what they want the world to believe. … Of course, all the Jews are gonna speak up. It’s the non-Jews that need to speak up. And it really brings me back tonight to the Holocaust and how our ancestors must have felt when their friends suddenly were like, ‘Sorry, you can’t come over anymore.'”