Angel Studios Announces 10 Faith-Based Projects Beyond 'The Chosen' in Mission to 'Amplify Light'

Angel Studios, the streaming platform behind "The Chosen", has announced it's bringing 10 new original faith-based projects to "amplify light" and bring more family-friendly alternatives to viewers worldwide.

Angel Studios made the announcement at its annual "Illuminate" live-streaming showcase for investors recently.

"I think the culture today is starving for an experience that they can walk away from feeling uplifted and feeling like they gain from the experience versus walking away feeling empty," Angel Studios co-founder Jeff Harmon told the Washington Examiner. "Our mission is to tell stories that amplify light."

Filmmaker Jon Erwin, the director and producer of "Jesus Revolution", joins the team as executive producer of a new television series called "Truth and Conviction".



Christian actors Neal McDonough and Kristoffer Polaha are starring in a new film called "The Shift" scheduled to hit theaters in January.

"The Passion of the Christ" star Jim Caviezel leads the cast of Angel's new film "Sound of Freedom" which will hit theaters on the fourth of July.

Angel said its plan is to reach one billion viewers worldwide by 2027.

"We're thrilled at the caliber of films and TV shows that the Angel Guild selected for potential crowdfunding this year. They've previously funded comedy, faith, sci-fi, freedom, fantasy, and now an intense drama that tells a true story highlighting an important social issue. This validates our thesis that the crowd will make better decisions than a few executives," said Neal Harmon, Angel Studios CEO.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

He added, "Already in 2023, Angel surprised the industry by launching a theatrical division that has shattered the odds. This success is fueled by the global popularity of shows funded by 60,000+ Angel investors, everyday people who have united together to make the media they want to see in the world."

Meanwhile, Faithwire reported that Great American Family — the Hallmark Channel competitor launched in 2021— recently took over the faith-based streaming platform Pure Flix.

The merger will bring more friendly family content to Great American Media's cable channels.

.@GAfamilyTV & @PureFlix's merger allows us to maximize potential w/the expertise & content creation capabilities of a world-class partner like @SPTV, furthering our commitment to original, quality content in a large & under-served market. #WelcomeHome #StreamClean @BWWMatt https://t.co/uPtcBt97Lj — Bill Abbott (@billabbottHC) May 11, 2023

"[The] merger allows us to maximize potential [with] the expertise [and] content creation capabilities of a world-class partner like [Sony Pictures Television], furthering our commitment to original, quality content in a large [and] under-served market," wrote Great American Media CEO Bill Abbott in a statement on Twitter.