Actor Ryan Phillippe 'Craving' Relationship With God After Movie About Christian Missionary

Actor Ryan Phillippe said he began “craving” a relationship with God after going on a “spiritual journey” when he finished filming his latest movie, a story about a Christian missionary in the Kalahari desert.

The film, “Prey,” chronicles the lives of a young missionary couple who leave their station after being threatened with murder by an extremist militant group.

“It’s interesting because I was kind of in a darker place when we filmed this, and it was right after filming it where I went on this spiritual journey where I started going really deep inside,” Phillippe recently told Fox News of his experience after wrapping filming for “Prey.”

“I got back into reading the Bible and various other religious tomes, but I found myself drawn to this notion of spirituality,” he continued. “You get to a point in life, a certain age, and the things that you thought would bring you pleasure or make you feel satisfied — these would be success or money — and it doesn’t.”

Based on his comments, it’s not exactly clear whether Phillippe is seeking to have a relationship with the God of the Bible. It is encouraging, however, to see he is exploring spiritual matters and his comments should compel Christians to pray he finds the conviction of the Holy Spirit and comes to Christ.

“I’m so thankful for what I’ve been given and for the experiences that I’ve had and for my children and everything else,” the celebrity said. “But I wanted to have a relationship and understanding with God, and I was craving that.”

He added, “And I’ve got to tell you, since I started that journey, I have not been more at peace. My depression is gone. I shedded addictions so I’m a big proponent for people going inward and trying to understand those aspects of life.”

You can watch the trailer for “Prey” below:

Please continue to pray for Phillippe’s salvation.