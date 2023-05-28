The Time God Gave Me a Supernatural Word of Knowledge for Kayleigh McEnany, and It Came True

COMMENTARY

About six years, I was in our CBN News bureau in Washington, D.C., walking to my desk when I passed our green room and said a friendly hello to a woman I didn't know. She was visiting our bureau and preparing for an interview with one of my colleagues. As I kept walking towards my desk, I felt the Holy Spirit nudge me to turn around, go in the green room, and befriend the woman sitting in there.

While I wasn't quite sure who she was or if the Holy Spirit really was impressing upon me to go talk to her, I nevertheless turned around, went into the green room, and struck up a conversation. That was the first time I met Kayleigh McEnany, and I'm so thankful I followed the promptings of the Holy Spirit to go speak to her, because since that day, she has indeed become a dear friend of mine.

Throughout the years, I have had the pleasure of getting to know Kayleigh over many meals, prayer times, and interviews together. It has been amazing to see the doors God has opened in her life whether it was to the White House as former President Trump's press secretary, or at Fox News, where she has quickly become one of the network's rising stars as she co-hosts Outnumbered.

Kayleigh has had a front row seat to the deep political and cultural divides facing our nation that have caused Americans from coast to coast to feel a growing sense of hopelessness. Whether from the White House podium or her platform at Fox, through every trial our country has faced, Kayleigh points people to Jesus Christ for hope in our headlines.

In her new book Serenity in the Storm: Living Through Chaos by Leaning on Christ, Kayleigh shares with her readers why, despite the circumstances before us, she remains hopeful God will carry us through these challenging times as a nation and show us His goodness and mercy along the way, even when it's hard.

Since I met Kayleigh, there have been many occasions the Holy Spirit has brought her to the top of my mind and encouraged me to reach out to her to pray for her or share a Word of Knowledge with her. In her new book, she shares the remarkable testimony of a time I sent her a voice text after the Holy Spirit impressed upon me that she was pregnant and to tell her I was praying for her growing family. When I went to share this with her, I even felt a strong sense from the Lord that she was going to have a baby boy, and I shared that with her, too. I had no idea at the time that she was indeed 6 weeks pregnant, and a few weeks later she discovered she was carrying her sweet baby boy, Nash, who turns one later this year.

Another thing I didn't know when I reached out to Kayleigh is that she'd been struggling to conceive a second child for a few months and that God wanted to use the prayer and Word of Knowledge I shared with her to calm her fears about the pregnancy and fill her with supernatural peace from Heaven above.

To hear more about this story and other times God met Kayleigh right where she was that she shares in her new book, click play: