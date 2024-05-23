Religious Freedom Seat Remains Empty on Biden's National Security Council

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) is calling on President Biden to fill an open religious freedom post in his administration.

The Special Advisor on International Religious Freedom within the National Security Council was a role created by the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

The critical job is currently vacant.

Senator Rubio wants to change that, penning a letter to the president that contends, "Appointing a qualified and experienced special advisor on international religious freedom within the National Security Council is critical not only to underscore our nation's dedication to this fundamental human right... but also to enhance our national security by helping to address one of the main causes of conflict and instability."

Rubio adds, "By prioritizing this position, we not only demonstrate our nation's unwavering commitment to protecting religious freedom for all, regardless of faith, but we also reaffirm the United States' leadership role in promoting human rights and democratic principles globally as a beacon of hope for the rest of the world."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The Florida senator pointed out several hot spots, listing the Tibetans, Falun Gong, and Uyghurs facing persecution by Communist China, and highlighting the repression of Christians in Cuba, North Korea, and Nicaragua.

International Christian Concern reports Rubio also spoke at an International Republican Institute event last week honoring exiled Nicaraguan priest Bishop Rolando Álvarez, saying religious freedom is critical to the advancement of democracy around the world.

"Every human being has dignity and certain inalienable rights endowed by our Creator," Rubio said. "The concept of freedom and liberty is not a political one, but a spiritual one."



In recent years, the Nicaraguan regime has revoked the legal status of thousands of nongovernmental organizations in the country. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom began including Nicaragua in its report in 2020, recommending that it be added to the Countries of Particular Concern list in 2023.

* 'Please Pray': Nicaragua Jails Pastors, Accuses US Evangelists of Crimes After Huge Outreaches

* US Missionary Seeks Capitol Hill Aid for Nicaraguan Pastors Jailed After Mass Evangelistic Campaigns