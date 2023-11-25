PRAY: Ex-Victoria's Secret Model Who Quit Job to Follow Jesus Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

An ex-Victoria’s Secret model who quit her job to pursue her Christian faith has announced she faces an unexpected Stage 4 cancer battle and is asking friends and fans for prayer.

“Please pray for me and over me,” Nicole Weider wrote Thanksgiving week in an Instagram post. “I noticed a large lump had grown under my left breast (ignored it for a while) but then, today, as I felt it was enlarged, I knew I needed to see a doctor immediately.”

Weider said she assumed the lump was “just a cyst or a piece of fatty tissue,” but her doctors were concerned and sent her to get a CT scan before a radiologist quickly confirmed she has breast cancer.

The former model also revealed the cancer has spread to other areas of her body.

“Because it’s spread to more than 3 places, the oncologist told me I have stage 4,” Weider said in a separate post Monday. “I had a biopsy today from the mass in my liver, which spread.”

She said her doctor told her younger people tend to get more aggressive forms of cancer since it’s less common.

Despite the negative news, Weider said her faith is undeterred.

“I’m staying positive, and always trusting God,” she said. “Thank you for your prayers; I feel them.”

As CBN Digital previously reported, Weider made headlines after leaving her job as a model to focus on her faith.

“I realized that being a model was truly not what it was cracked up to be,” she told CBN. “I felt degraded, that I was never ‘perfect’ enough, and being judged only on my appearance was hurting my self-esteem.”

She continued, “I realized I wanted more for my life. I rediscovered my faith that I had as a little girl, and it changed my life, because I was passionate about using my gifts for God instead of the empty modeling industry.”

Read more of her comments here and be sure to pray for Weider and her family as they face this cancer battle.