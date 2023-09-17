'Love That Shirt': Texas Rangers Rookie Points to Jesus During First Week in MLB

Major League Baseball newcomer Evan Carter is using his platform to point people to Jesus.

The Texas Rangers rookie has had a successful five days. In fact, he’s already hit his first home run in the big leagues. But that’s not the only reason he’s drawing attention.

Carter, 21, wore a T-shirt earlier this month boldly proclaiming his faith. The words “Jesus Won” were printed in red and white on a blue shirt the young athlete sported during warmups.

The outfielder’s manager, Bruce Bochy, has praised Carter for his character on the field.

“We’ve said, even going back to spring training, that the patience and discipline he had, at that time, as a 20-year old, that’s not something that just happens,” he recently told The Dallas Morning News. “He’s worked at it. That’s what he does all the time. He tries to shrink the strike zone and make pitchers come to him. He doesn’t panic at two strikes. He just gives you quality at-bats. He’s advanced for his age. That’s why he is up here.”

Bochy also lauded Carter during an interview on 105.3 The Fan, crediting the rookie for his joyful spirit.

“It’s not worth doing if you’re not having fun,” Carter said in response. “It’s definitely — it’s the job that you chose, so you better love it. I do. I love the game and I love playing, I love competing, so, really, it’s a joyful thing for me.”

Listen to Carter’s full interview below: