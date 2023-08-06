'Let's Talk About Your Pornographic Addiction': Nick Vujicic Calls Churches to Address Sexual Sin

More than half of Americans watch pornography; yet, in many churches, it’s still a taboo topic too uncomfortable to mention in polite conversation.

According to an analysis published in 2018 by The Journal of Sex Research, it’s estimated some 91.5% of men and 60.2% of women consume pornography at varying degrees of regularity — and countless studies have revealed just how damaging it can be.

Not only can porn consumption significantly erode its consumers’ body confidence and self-esteem, it often leads to the normalization of accepting and perpetrating sexually abusive behaviors and perpetuates sex trafficking, because — among other reasons — it’s virtually impossible to verify age and consent in pornographic content.

Various surveys have even noted how deeply the issue of pornography has permeated the church.

With those data points in mind, Christian author and evangelist Nick Vujicic recently spoke to CBN’s Faithwire about just how critical he believes it is for churches to address sexual sin.

While it’s imperative to address the issue of human trafficking, Vujicic urged believers to speak to the more accessible — and widespread — issue of pornography consumption.

“Let’s talk about your pornographic addiction,” he said. “When was the last time you actually saw pornography? … It’s scientifically proven that, when you’re pornographically addicted, it rewires your brain.”

“We are getting rewired,” Vujicic continued. “We are supposed to be renewed in our mind. So what happens is we get comfortable and we get lazy and we just look for coping mechanisms to feel OK. Just because you feel OK this week doesn’t mean anything.”

The “Life Without Limbs” author encouraged those living in sexual sin to flee from complacency in their disobedience to God’s Word by instead actively repenting of it, seeking forgiveness from the Lord and changing their behavior.

“You need to reveal, repent, and restore,” Vujicic added. “And part of repentance is something called accountability. I’m not addicted to any pornography. I’m not addicted to drugs. I’m not addicted. I’m also not sacrificing my family for ministry. I’ve seen too many people not finish strong. Why? Because I have accountability. I make sure my family comes first. I make sure that we do all that we can to hunger and thirst for righteousness. That’s what we need to do. … This ain’t rocket science.”

The Lord is clear throughout Scripture in His command for Christians to gather together in community.

Hebrews 10:24-25 says, “And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near” (ESV).

And in James 5:16, it’s written, “Confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working” (ESV).

Too many people, Vujicic warned, see church as “a social club that gathers once a week.”

“We need to get real,” he said. “There’s healing and there’s power. If you’re addicted and you’re going through something and there’s something … you need to now confess that sin. The Holy Spirit’s now convicted you. Say, ‘Jesus, I’m a sinner. Forgive me. Change me. Give me courage to talk to somebody. I can’t do this on my own. Devil, get behind me in Jesus’ name. I am the Lord’s. Help me to walk away from sin and help me, God, to push into You, abide in You, in Jesus’ name I pray, amen.'”

