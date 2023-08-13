'God Has Been So Good to Me': Country Star Relies on Holy Spirit, Speaks About What It Means to Truly 'Live in Freedom'

Country star Coffey Anderson credits God for faithfully guiding him through life’s highs and lows, as he turns to the Almighty for musical and life inspiration.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast

“When I’m writing these songs, when I’m looking at what our culture needs … I’m asking the Holy Spirit to lead me,” Anderson told the “Higher Ground With Billy Hallowell” podcast. “I’m asking for songs that are going to give people opportunities to make memories.”

The singer specifically spoke about the importance of boundaries in life, expressing his belief faith offers human beings essential protections and liberties.

“Boundaries give you freedom,” Anderson said. “And a lot of times, in a world where I can do what I want, be what I want, say what I want, pick who I want to be. … It’s not the truth. There’s been guidelines and laws and commandments set up so we can live in freedom by having God.”

Listen to Anderson share his faith and music journey:

The “Country Ever After” star said his faith has afforded him a chance to speak through his platform about the power God has to guide and sustain humans’ lives.

“My faith has always given me a chance — and this platform has given me a chance … to talk about the goodness of God,” Anderson said. “God has been so good to me.”

Despite losing his best friend to teen suicide years ago, his mom passing away at an early age, and navigating his wife Criscilla’s stage IV colon cancer battle, the country star believes the Lord has never abandoned him, even amid those struggles.

“God has been there,” he said. “Sometimes we forget about the goodness of God, so my music is a reflection of what I’ve been through.”

As for Criscilla, he said she continues to battle nodules that transferred from her colon to her lungs. She’s not “out of the woods” and courageously forges on toward healing.

Anderson also addressed starring in the recent film “God’s Country Song” on Pure Flix, and heralded the importance of fatherhood, a topic celebrated in the movie.

“There’s nothing toxic about being masculine,” Anderson said. “There’s nothing toxic about being a good daddy.”

The singer continued, “Toxic people come in all forms and fashions. Don’t tell me my masculinity is toxic when it’s proven that a good dad minimizes the opportunity…of people going to prison. … A dad is needed.”

Listen to the interview for more from Anderson.