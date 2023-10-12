Hamas Founder Issues 'Global Call to Jihad' for Friday, Intercessors Mobilize to Do Warfare in Prayer

An ex-Muslim turned Christian is warning Americans and Jews everywhere that Hamas has called Muslims to commit a day of rage against America and "Zionists" on Friday the 13th, calling it the "Friday of Al-Aqsa Flood."

In a statement released Tuesday, the terrorist organization issued a "call to arms" after committing countless war crimes and massacring thousands of Israeli citizens since Saturday.

"A call to our Palestinian people, the masses of the Arab and Islamic world, and free people worldwide," the statement reads, as translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute. "We declare next Friday, 'The Friday of the Al-Aqsa Flood,' as a day of general mobilization in our Arab and Islamic world and among the free people of the world."

Al-Aqsa is a reference to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem near the Western Wall of the Second Jewish Temple. The site has been a point of contention between the Jews and Muslims for decades.

"We call upon our rebellious youth throughout the West Bank, in its cities, villages, and uprising camps, in the streets and neighborhoods of Jerusalem, and at the squares of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, to rise up, join massive demonstrations, and shake the ground beneath the feet of the Zionist invaders and their settler gangs," the statement continued. "Engage with their soldiers and cowardly army in every place, affirming the unity of destiny and the path towards Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, liberating them from the defilement of the Zionist occupation."

Hours later, Khaled Mashal, a former leader and founding member of Hamas, delivered a broadcast message on the Yemeni TV channel Ah Mahriah, echoing Hamas' statement, The Daily Signal reports.

Rachid Hammami, best known as Brother Rachid, is a Moroccan former Muslim and convert to Christianity whose father is an imam.

He interpreted Mashal's message on X, formerly known as Twitter, warning that a terrorist attack could be coming to America on Friday, October 13.

1. I predict possible terrorist attacks next Friday (or even before), in European countries and the U.S. against Jewish targets, and also American targets



"He wants Muslims to fight against the Jews, starting with Muslims who live in the countries surrounding Israel: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt (but also other countries), to go to the borders and try to enter, each by his own means," Rachid explained. "[Mashal] said: This is the time for Jihad to be applied on the ground rather than just in theory."

According to Rachid's interpretation, Mashal is also asking for financial help and political pressure from Muslim leaders to stop Israel's military invasion of Gaza.

Robert Greenway, director of the Center for National Defense at The Heritage Foundation, is calling Hamas' message a call to arms.

"It is an unambiguous global call to arms," Greenway told the Daily Signal. "It will be heeded. There will be blood."

However, Rabbi Tuly Weisz, an Orthodox Jewish rabbi told the outlet that the messages are an act of desperation. He said Hamas aims to mobilize globally "because they're getting destroyed" in Gaza.

"They're posturing," Weisz told The Daily Signal. "There won't be Hamas by Friday."

As CBN News reported from our bureau in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delivered a strong message to the terror group: "Every member of Hamas is a dead man."

Israel says heavy airstrikes are crippling the terror group in Gaza, and the Jewish state is preparing for a "long and drawn-out campaign against Hamas."

Meanwhile, intercession on behalf of Israel and the world is taking place across the globe.

Intercessors for America will be praying at 12:15 pm EST on Thursday, Oct. 12 to pray against the "global day of terror."

"As we pray in faith for God to move on Israel's behalf, we can also pray strategically about the called Worldwide Day of Terror that has been promoted across the globe. Our intercession is critically needed. Come prepared to hear from the Lord and pray," wrote the group's organizers.

They added, "Let's pray that this day of rage becomes a day of revival."

The Scriptural Mandate to Pray for Israel - Here's a Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem

