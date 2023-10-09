The Scriptural Mandate to Pray for Israel - Here's a Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem

On The 700 Club Monday, CBN President Gordon Robertson pointed to scripture as he called on Christians everywhere to pray for Israel as the Jewish state endures unprecedented acts of evil, perpetrated by her enemies:

PRAY FOR THE PEACE OF JERUSALEM

The Psalms command us to pray for the peace of Jerusalem, so today we set aside time to pray in accordance with Psalm 122:

Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: "May they prosper who love you.

Peace be within your walls, Prosperity within your palaces."

For the sake of my brethren and companions, I will now say, "Peace be within you."

Because of the house of the Lord our God I will seek your good.

- Psalm 122:6-9

As servants of God, we also love the very stones and dust of Zion:

You will arise and have mercy on Zion;

For the time to favor her,

Yes, the set time, has come.

For Your servants take pleasure in her stones,

And show favor to her dust.

So the nations shall fear the name of the Lord,

And all the kings of the earth Your glory.

- Psalm 102:13-15

A PRAYER YOU CAN PRAY FOR ISRAEL

May God arise and have mercy on Zion.

May the set time come, may the time of favor come, and may all the nations under heaven fear the name of the Lord and give honor to Your glory.

May peace be within the walls of Jerusalem, on every street and in every home and place of worship.

May Jerusalem be known as a place of prayer and a place where all nations can come together and worship.

May God soften the hearts of the Palestinians.

May those who have lost loved ones be comforted.

May the generations of violence cease and may the sons of Isaac and the sons of Ishmael come to peace as the sons of Abraham.