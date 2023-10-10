Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Could US Face an Attack Like the One in Israel? Franklin Graham Warns of Terrorists Already Among Us

As the world reels from the shocking display of Hamas atrocities committed against Israeli civilians, some are wondering if the U.S. could also be vulnerable to a similar type of attack.

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, warns the U.S. may have already released countless terrorists into our own country, disguised among the millions of migrants who have flooded across our southern border in the last few years.

"There are tens of thousands of military-aged men from countries like Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, that are walking into this country and we don't know who they are. And so, could they just have a coordinated attack at some point where they walk into a theater or grocery store and start spraying bullets like they've done in Israel? It could happen," Graham told Greta Van Susteren during an interview Monday night.

Hamas' well-planned sneak attack across Israel's heavily fortified border has also gotten the attention of lawmakers in Washington who believe the next 9/11-style terror attack could come from terrorists who have joined the masses crossing the U.S. border.

"We have to take the example of what just happened there and say to our own intelligence, 'What do we have along our border? What cells have we allowed to come in here?" U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and former House speaker, told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday.

Republicans have blasted the Biden administration for its lack of response to the crisis at the southern border for months. Lawmakers want the administration to build more border walls, deploy troops, and end the disastrous catch-and-release policy that has allowed millions of people into the interior of the country.

Now, with the example of what happened last weekend to Israel, a group of Republican attorneys general led by Florida AG Ashley Moody is calling to end the mass release of migrants.

According to Fox News, a coalition of 27 states has written to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanding the agency make the "necessary policy changes in order to close the catch-and-release loophole that (DHS) is currently exploiting to implement its mass release policy at the Southwest border."

The attorneys general note some migrants do not have to appear in court until 10 years from now due to the number of people that have been allowed to enter the country.

"The Biden administration has let more than 7 million illegal immigrants across the U.S. border — including more than 1.5 million gotaways and 264 suspected terrorists. Given the massive flood of unvetted migrants into the interior of our country, there is no way to know who is in the U.S. or if they plan to enact terror on Americans," Moody said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Back in June, the Republican Homeland Security Committee released a fact sheet calling the Southwest border "a historic national security crisis."

"With more than 1.5 million known gotaways under this administration, there is no way to know how many more potential national security threats, violent criminals, and hardened gang members are now at large in our country. Not only are more suspected terrorists attempting to cross our Southwest border, but encounters of Chinese nationals have also increased over 1,200 percent compared to May 2022," the fact sheet said.

Some of the data listed by the committee in June was backed up by internal Customs and Border Patrol data leaked to Fox. Thousands of "special interest aliens" from Middle Eastern countries have been apprehended by the Border Patrol while trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally over the past two years.

Special Interest aliens are people from countries identified by the U.S. government as having conditions that promote or protect terrorism or potentially pose some sort of national security threat to the U.S., the outlet reported.

The numbers, confirmed by multiple CBP sources, show foreign nationals encountered between U.S. southern ports of entry over the last two years included 6,386 Afghan nationals, 3,152 from Egypt, 659 from Iran, and 538 from Syria, according to Fox.

In addition, Border Patrol agents also encountered 12,624 from Uzbekistan, 30,830 from Turkey, 1,613 from Pakistan, 164 from Lebanon, 185 from Jordan, 123 from Iraq, and 15,594 from Mauritania, the outlet reported.

According to Fox, the information does not include how many of those migrants were removed or released into the U.S. with a court date.

The outlet noted the numbers do not include the number of migrants encountered at ports of entry or any of the gotaways.

Some pundits have warned many of these migrants are single, military-aged men, traveling alone.

Real America's Voice posted a video on Monday from Lukeville, Arizona, showing young "fighting age" men who have been apprehended by Border Patrol agents in a very remote area. In the video, no women or children are seen as they had been processed separately.

The outlet reported that Mexican cartels were bringing large numbers of migrants into Lukeville from Syria.