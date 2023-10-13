Day of Rage: Terror Hits France; Palestinian Supporters Shout 'Death to Israel, Death to America'

Security efforts have ramped up around the world just days after a former leader and a founding member of Hamas called Muslims to engage in a "day of rage" targeting Jews on Friday the 13th.

In a recorded statement, Khaled Meshal, the former leader of the terror group, urged Muslims worldwide to rise up on Friday.

Deadly Terrorism in France

So far in France, a man armed with a knife killed a teacher and wounded another teacher and a security guard at a high school in northern France, an attack being investigated as potential terrorism.

Sliman Hamzi, a police officer who was one of the first on the scene said the suspected attacker, a former student at the school, shouted "Allahu akbar," or "Allah is great" in Arabic.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin imposed a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations Thursday to avoid widespread public disorder, The Washington Post reports.

France is estimated to have the world's third-largest Jewish population after Israel and the U.S., and the largest Muslim population in Western Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged protection for the nation's Jews amid the rising Islamic threat.

"Our first duty is to ensure their security and that of all our fellow citizens on national soil and to not allow any antisemitic words, acts or stigmatization to flourish," Macron said during his speech. "I know the worry, sometimes the fear, that many of you have right now. I want to say it this evening, the Republic will be there to protect you and it will be ruthless with all the bearers of hatred."

French police were seen using tear gas and water cannons to deter demonstrators on Thursday.

Antisemitic Hate Crimes in the UK

In the United Kingdom, antisemitic hate crimes have reportedly tripled in the past four days.

The UK, which also is home to a large Islamic population, at least six Jewish schools were closed in London as a precaution amid fears that children could be targeted on the day of Muslim rage.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman warned demonstrators against waving the Palestinian flag.

The Daily Mail reports Braverman also spoke against "medieval antisemitism" incited by Hamas, saying there's no excuse to target Jews in Britain.

Some UK Muslims still showed their rage by tearing down posters of the Israeli civilian hostages that were placed across London to raise awareness.

Some UK Muslims still showed their rage by tearing down posters of the Israeli civilian hostages that were placed across London to raise awareness.



Europe is filled with immigrants who side with Hamas, a murderous terrorist organization. European governments should deport anyone who takes a stand with terrorists.… pic.twitter.com/ssTozzIPB7 — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 12, 2023

Rage Across the Middle East

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Muslims demonstrated Friday across the Middle East in support of the Palestinians amid the intensifying war with Israel that Hamas initiated Saturday when the terrorist group carried out a surprise invasion, committing thousands of atrocities against unarmed Israeli citizens.

In Beirut, thousands of supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah terrorist group waved Lebanese, Palestinian, and Hezbollah flags, chanting slogans in support of Gaza and calling for "death to Israel."

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah has launched sporadic attacks since the Hamas assault but largely stayed on the sidelines of the war.

In Baghdad, tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Tahrir Square at the word of Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr who is closely allied with Iran.

"May this demonstration ... terrify the great evil, America, which supports Zionist terrorism against our loved ones in Palestine," al-Sadr said.

In Tehran, protestors burned Israeli and American flags, chanting: "Death to Israel," "Death to America," "Israel will be doomed," and "Palestine will be the conqueror."

Iran's hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi said in a speech in the country's southern Fars province, "The people of the world and Palestine will cause trouble for you."

In Pakistan's capital of Islamabad, Islamic worshippers trampled on American and Israeli flags.

And in Yemen, demonstrators crowded the streets waving Yemeni and Palestinian flags. The rebels' slogan long has been: "Allah is the greatest; death to America; death to Israel; the curse of the Jews; victory to Islam."

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Sydney, Australia were forced to scrap a march after a recent disturbing rally where crowds chanted "gas the Jews!" This time, local Australian police officials warned that the rally would be seen as unauthorized, The Guardian reported.

To prevent violence, Israeli police were highly selective on who they allowed to worship at the Al-Aqsa Mosque this Friday in Jerusalem's Old City. They prevented younger, military-aged men from heading to the site.

Only 5,000 worshippers made it to the mosque. On a typical Friday, more than 50,000 Muslims show up there.

As CBN News reported from our bureau in Jerusalem, Israel has also told more than 1 million Palestinian civilians to evacuate northern Gaza in the next 24 hours – a move that signals a wider offensive strategy to defeat the Hamas terror group.