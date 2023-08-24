Christian Nurse Forgives Her Haitian Kidnappers in Newly Released Video

The Christian American nurse recently freed from her kidnappers in Haiti has released a new video forgiving them.

Speaking in French, Alix Dorsainvil said, "Thank you so much to everyone who was praying for me. And for all those who stood up and marched demanding my freedom, thank you so much."

Speaking to her former captors, she said, "For the gangsters, I have a message for you. I want you guys to know that everything I said during my time in captivity was sincere. They were not the manipulative words of someone desperate to escape, but simply the truth."

"Especially when I told you my clinic doors are always open to you or anyone in need," Dorsainvil continued. "When you're sick, wounded, without any problem. I understand now why that doesn't seem like a possibility for you guys, but if it were up to me, I would care for you without any prejudice and receive you with open arms."

"I want you to know that I hold no grudges against you in my heart," she said.

Dorsainvil and her daughter were kidnapped on July 27 from a Christian school near Port-au-Prince and held for 13 days by a group of armed men. She was working for the nonprofit Christian ministry El Roi Haiti.

She is the wife of the ministry's director, Sandro Dorsainvil, and the child is their daughter.

After Dorsainvil's abduction was announced, hundreds of Haitians took to the streets to protest the kidnapping. Protesters, largely from the area around El Roi Haiti's campus, which includes the medical clinic, a school, and more, echoed that call as they walked through the sweltering streets wielding cardboard signs written in Creole in red paint.

"She is doing good work in the community, free her," one sign stated.

The U.S. State Department had issued a "Do Not Travel" advisory for the nation and ordered non-emergency personnel to leave on the same day Dorsainvil was kidnapped.

As CBN News reported, Dorsainvil and her daughter were released on Aug. 8. The circumstances of their release are still unclear. El Roi Haiti confirmed their safe return, saying in a statement, "Today, we are praising God for answered prayer."

Gang warfare has increasingly plagued Haiti since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The killing worsened criminal control of Haiti and the innocent are regularly killed, raped, or held for ransom.