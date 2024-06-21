Fellowship of Christian Athletes to Pass Out 200,000 Bibles This Summer

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will distribute a stunning number of Bibles at their Christ-focused camps worldwide this summer.

FCA hosted 1,042 total camps last year in the U.S. and internationally with more than 110,000 campers. The camps are a dedicated place for coaches and athletes to invest in their sport, their team, and — most importantly — their faith.

Athletes not only train in camps for their respective sport but also undergo "spiritual training" that reminds coaches and athletes that their identity and value are found in Christ.

Our purpose is not to simply run, but to run to Jesus and bring Him glory. When we start to fulfill that purpose, we will begin to experience the intensity of joy and fulfillment the Lord brings us.



Let’s run with purpose. Let’s run to Jesus! #devotion #run pic.twitter.com/bGAyPe3omf — FCA (@TheFCATeam) June 18, 2024

"Pro athletes are some of the most glorified humans today. It's refreshing to see one point upward giving credit for their success to God. It's a public reminder that they know that the glory they are given is nothing compared to the glory that God deserves," wrote FCA on X.

There are six main types of camps, including Sports Camps, Leadership Camps, Coaches Camps, Team Camps, and Partnership Camps.

"FCA Camp gives me the opportunity — especially as an NBA player — to share my faith. A lot of kids don't get to see that side of professional athletics. So, it was an opportunity for me not only to do that but also to grow spiritually as a Christian, myself," said NBA Guard Anthony Parker.

“The one who guards his mouth protects his life; the one who opens his lips invites his own ruin.” – Proverbs 13:3



Maturity brings self-control. Speak wisely and reflect Christ’s patience. Choose words that bring life, not ruin. #devotion #growth pic.twitter.com/6KFXk28wLW — FCA (@TheFCATeam) June 21, 2024

Several camps have already begun this summer and will continue throughout June, July, and August.

The organization's theme for this year is "24/7," based on Romans 15:13 (CSB): "Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you believe so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit."

"There are camps happening at this moment, where athletes are hearing about the love of Jesus, possibly for the first time," said FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson. "This is why we do what we do, and we pray for God's presence to be life-changing at all of our camps across the world this year."

The ministry focuses on fostering a coach's or an athlete's relationship with Christ. One way they do that is by distributing an FCA Bible to every person who attends the camp.

In 2023 alone, FCA distributed 230,247 Bibles to help coaches and athletes develop a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.

Through these camps, Bible distribution, and other outreach programs, FCA has impacted thousands of athletes and coaches since its founding in 1954.

"Right after college, I was a Huddle Leader (FCA Camp) and that was one of the best experiences of my life. One thing I brought back from camp was a quiet time. We would have it every day. It was like a listening time trying to hear from God, and ever since then I have been doing that," said WNBA forward Adrian Williams-Strong.

