'We've Got to Wake Up!' Supermodel Kathy Ireland's Powerful Pro-Life Message

Model-turned-entrepreneur Kathy Ireland was recently honored at an influential pro-life gala, but the business mogul told the audience she wasn’t always on the side of life.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast

“As a young adult, I identified as a pro-choice Christian,” Ireland reportedly said Sept. 23 while accepting an award at Live Action’s Life Awards Gala. “It just shows you the state of our nation. How does that happen?”

But she realized in her 40s — decades after she became a Christian — her views on abortion didn’t comport with Scripture; she realized abortion actually violates God’s truth.

Now, Ireland is calling on believers and churches to speak out and realize the same.

“We’ve got to wake up our churches,” she said. “We’ve got to wake up!”

And she wasn’t done there. The Kathy Ireland Worldwide founder also delivered a powerful message to women who have sought abortions.

“To the women who’ve had abortions — the estimation is one-in-four — just know that nothing is too big for God,” she said. “We bring it to him; we repent. He redeems and restores.”

It’s truly a powerful and transformational message for post-abortive women to ponder.

In a move not commonplace in Hollywood, Ireland has openly discussed her Christian views in recent years. She told Fox News in February about the important role faith plays in her life.

“The most important relationship in my life is with Jesus and though I became a Christian at 18 … I am so grateful that God is so patient and so gracious,” she said. “I love that Scripture tells us, ‘The one who is forgiven much, loves much,’ so I love a whole bunch.”

We’ll leave you with a speech from Live Action founder Lila Rose delivered at the Life Awards Gala:

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***