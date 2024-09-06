Another Revival at Texas A&M Corpus Christi as 1,500 Hear Gospel, 62 Baptized

College campuses across the country have seen significant signs of spiritual awakening over the past few years from Asbury to Auburn. Now there's another example of revival breaking out on the Corpus Christi campus of Texas A&M University.

A recent campus gathering organized by New Life Young Adults drew more than a thousand students to hear the gospel.

Pastor Michael Fehlauer of New Life Church posted, "Nearly 1500 students last night Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi... 62 water baptisms... Powerful testimonies... Many physically healed and delivered! Jesus is Lord….. and He is coming back."

The Christian Post reports a message was preached about the "conviction, cleansing and commissioning that follows a genuine encounter with God."

And this wasn't just a one-day event for that church. Throughout the month of August, New Life Young Adults was reporting powerful images of God's power moving among hundreds of students.

As CBN News also reported, Pastor Fehlauer posted videos to social media that showed baptisms being performed in a public fountain at Texas A&M Corpus Christi starting back in February of 2023.

The move of God continued there in September of 2023 with 'no signs of slowing down' as hundreds were baptized. New Life's Young Adult Pastor Tarik Whitmore told CBN News at the time he was seeing a movement of college students getting saved and then boldly proclaiming the good news of Jesus Christ with the student body.

This comes as students at Ohio State University recently also experienced a major revival moment led by Christian members of the school's football team.

MORE: Ohio State Football Team Leads Huge Revival on Campus with Scores of Baptisms

Join us in prayer that God will continue to call young people to himself in colleges and youth movements across the country.

