Tens of Thousands Expected at D.C. March for Israel Today, WATCH at 1:00 PM

WASHINGTON - Tens of thousands of people are expected on the National Mall today to march in a show of support for the state of Israel and the hostages taken on Oct. 7, and to stand against the growing antisemitism around the country.

"I think what's important is not what's said at the rally, it's important how many people show up. this is a numbers game," former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told CBN News.

Organizers say a public stand with Israel is needed as blatant Jew hatred is rapidly rising across America. FBI Director Christopher Wray recently told Congress that antisemitism is reaching historic levels in the United States.

"A lot of what we're doing with this event on Tuesday is to show the world, to show America, to show Congress, and to show the White House that the vast, vast majority of Americans stand with Israel and not with these Hamas sympathizers who are dressing like terrorists and minimizing and rationalizing the terror that has befallen Israel," William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations told CBN News.

Pro-Palestinian marches around the world and on U.S. college campuses are raising concerns about the level of antisemitism in America.

"Palestine will be free in our lifetime," declared Nadya Tannous from the Palestinian Youth Movement at a recent rally in Washington, D.C.

In London, hundreds of thousands of Pro-Palestinian marchers are filling the streets every week.

While in Paris this weekend, more than 100,000 people marched against antisemitism.

The protests and counter-protests come as Israel is facing increasing international pressure as it continues its war against Hamas in Gaza after the terror group slaughtered more than 1,400 Israelis, and continues to hold an estimated 239 hostages.

Ahead of the D.C. rally, Christians gathered at the Israeli embassy to view an unedited video of the horrific Hamas attacks on Oct. 7.

"I came today to get insight on the ugliness, the brutality, I've now seen it first hand," Bishop E.W. Jackson told CBN News. "And I had to come and bear witness to it – now I'm going to tell everybody I can what I've learned and why it's important that we stand with Israel."

Event organizers told CBN News they are in constant contact with law enforcement to address security concerns around today's event, adding there will be metal detectors and hundreds of police officers present.

CBN News will stream The March for Israel LIVE today at 1:00 p.m.