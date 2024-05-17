Report: Dave Ramsey Provides Venue for Pro-Israel Group Blocked by Nashville Hotel as Planned Attendance Skyrockets

Personal finance specialist Dave Ramsey has agreed to provide a new Nashville venue for a pro-Israel group whose reservations for a gathering at the Sonesta Airport Hotel, planned for May 20-22, were canceled due to threats from anti-Israel protesters, according to a report in The Daily Wire.

Josh Waller, co-host of the Israel Guys podcast and one of the co-sponsors of The Israel Summit, said attendance for the event has risen dramatically since the hotel blocked the group last week.

“All of the details have come together and the event is skyrocketing in numbers," Waller said. Instead of 500 attendees, the sponsors are now planning for 2,000 people to come and show their support for Israel.

Waller explained, “Dave Ramsey reached out and said, ‘You’re going to have it at my place and we’re going to take this event to a whole new level and make it 10x what it was before.’”

CBN News has been giving significant coverage of the controversy this week, linked here.

