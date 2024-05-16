Super Bowl Champ Slams Biden Over ‘Murder’ of Innocents During Fiery Commencement Speech

Super Bowl champ Harrison Butker held little back Saturday when he delivered the commencement address at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

Butker accused President Joe Biden of vocally supporting the “murder” of the unborn, and also lamented “dangerous gender ideologies,” among other issues.

Of particular note, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker highlighted the disparity he sees between Biden’s stated Catholic faith and his pro-choice proclivities.

“Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues,” Butker said. “Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values in media all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder.”

The football star then turned his attention to Biden. Without naming the president, he made it clear he believes the commander-in-chief’s comments and actions violate the Catholic faith.

“Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally,” Butker said, referring to a recent rally where Biden went viral for doing that very thing.

He continued, “He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure, to many people, it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice.”

But Butker said Biden isn’t alone in improperly leading people to believe pro-choice values work within the Catholic framework.

“From the man behind the COVID lockdowns, to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common,” Butker said. “They are Catholic.”

He continued, “This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it.”

Watch the speech:

Butker, who seemed to go after Biden for “poor leadership,” encouraged the audience to cling to their faith and truly understand its key tenets, Fox News reported.

In the end, he encouraged the students to stand firm in their convictions.

“The world around us says that we should keep our beliefs to ourselves whenever they go against the tyranny of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Butker said. “We fear speaking truth, because now, unfortunately, truth is in the minority.”

And while Butker has faced a slew of criticism online, many are defending the kicker saying he is right.

Harrison Butker is right. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 16, 2024

Harrison Butker is right.



He didn’t say a woman’s career wasn’t important.

He didn’t say women couldn’t get an education.



But if that’s what you got out of that speech, then it wasn’t for you to begin with. pic.twitter.com/g0QTXQAH3B — Alexandra Lains (@realalexlains) May 16, 2024

Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker said NOTHING WRONG!!!



We need STRONG, COURAGEOUS MEN to stand up and say what is RIGHT, just like Harrison!



pic.twitter.com/wtorjKbKyB — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 16, 2024

Butker received a standing ovation from graduates and other attendees, the Associated Press reports.

Watch the full speech here.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***