'Signs in the Sun, Moon, and Stars': Does The Upcoming Solar Eclipse Point to the End Times?

Catching a glimpse of a total solar eclipse is a rare event. The last one cut a path across North America seven years ago, and only eight have occurred since the birth of the United States in 1776.

As a result, people worldwide are traveling to key viewing locations throughout the U.S. and Canada to witness this celestial phenomenon.

The next total eclipse of the sun won't occur until 2044.

Will we be around to view it, or will a prophetic apocalypse of catastrophic proportions devastate the world before then?

In their new book, "Revelation 911: How the Book of Revelation Intersects with Today's Headlines,"

Troy Anderson and Pastor Paul Begley argue that the total solar eclipse of April 8, 2024, holds biblical importance.

On this week's episode of the Global Lane, Begley said the eclipse is a prophetic moment for several reasons.

He notes that it will pass over seven American cities called Nineveh and one called Jonah, which makes him wonder if this is America's Nineveh moment.

Begley hosts a weekly telecast called "Coming Apocalypse" and he believes that the eclipse is a time for Americans to contemplate where the country stands on many current issues, particularly social issues.

He thinks that America has strayed from the word of God and now has laws to protect those who do so.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"So I believe that we really are seeing, just like the Bible said, there'd be signs in the sun, the moon, and the stars, there'd be distress among nations and confusion," Begley explained. "We see all of that happening right now, We really believe it is a prophetic moment."

Unlike the 2017 total solar eclipse, Begley argues that three celestial bodies will be involved in this one: the sun, the moon, and a comet known as the Devil Comet.

Begley believes that this event will fulfill a prophecy spoken by Jesus in Luke 21.

Both Begley and Anderson, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated investigative journalist, have noted that recent news headlines are reminiscent of prophetic events that were foretold in the book of Revelation.

They believe that the signs of the end times are accelerating dramatically, and the so-called Great Reset could lead to a global economic collapse and a reconfiguration of the world order.

The term "Great Reset" was first coined by Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum,

in 2020, as the forum implemented an economic recovery plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They put in motion the big bank, big central banking world currency conversation, in other words, to try to drive the world to a one world government type scenario," Begley insisted.

He said the Great Reset aligns with biblical prophecy in Revelation Chapter 13 and sets the stage for the End Times when "You eventually have this world leader, this deceiver, the Antichrist with his false prophet sidekick, and they control the world by controlling the food and the water and the medical support," he explained. "So, I think we're on the brink of it. I think it's laying the tracks for it right now before the train comes down the track."

Anderson argues that the global elite is using climate change as a tool to bring about a unified world as part of the Great Reset.

"They want to bring the world together. This is, you know, the whole idea of recycling, you know, driving electric vehicles, living in smaller houses. They're even talking about using insects as food to reduce our carbon imprint," he explained. "And so it's sort of become this religion that sort of this green religion that's replacing God with a dictator of the world."

Might God be trying to communicate with people through significant global events and celestial signs?

Begley believes the coming of the total solar eclipse has sparked interest from people who don't usually follow biblical prophecy or eschatology.

"They are curious to know the meaning and significance of this remarkable event and whether it is an indication of something special or another sign," he said.

Begley suggests that Christians can use people's questions as an opportunity to open their Bibles and explain to them why they should be concerned about the condition of humanity and the soul of man.

"So we really need to let people know, look, we're getting closer, and closer, and closer [to the End Times]. We don't know the day or the hour. It would be crazy to try to predict that. But what we can do is point out the signs," he insisted. "it's not really a timeline. It's a sign line."

