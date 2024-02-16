'All of Them Had the Same Vision': Divine Intervention as Jesus Appears to Gazans in Dreams

Amid tragedy and suffering, God is intervening in war-torn Gaza. He is pouring out His Spirit there as Palestinians report many people are now experiencing dreams and visions of Jesus.

"About 200 Gazans gave their heart to Jesus in one lump sum because the Lord appeared to them in visions and dreams and they were hugging each other and, you know, rejoicing and realized that all of them had the same vision that each one of them had," explained Taysir Saada.

Saada is a former PLO sniper and aide to Yassir Arafat. About thirty years ago, he came to faith in Jesus Christ and told his story in the book, Once an Arafat Man.

Today, he leads the Christian humanitarian Seeds of Hope Foundation.

"Despite all of the destruction that is taking place, I believe God has a purpose to get the Palestinians in Gaza to wake up and look at a different alternative to what they believe."



And what might happen spiritually in Gaza the day after Israel's war against Hamas?

Saada believes many Muslims are looking for an alternative to Islam.

"I do believe we're going to have a lot of revival, a lot of believers coming through. It's already happening today," he told CBN News.

As for the Christians, Pastor William Devlin explained many have remained in Gaza to help suffering Muslims.

"The situation in Gaza is perilous. It's enormous," he said. "There are a thousand Christians left in Gaza in a sea of 2.2 million Muslims, and these thousand Christians are now living 500 in the Greek Orthodox Church and 500 in the Roman Catholic Church."

Devlin heads up the global charity Widows and Orphans.

A frequent traveler to Gaza, he believes Christians and most Muslims there do not support Hamas.

"Hamas is a culture of death, they are all about death," he insisted. "So we're grateful that the Christians are there giving life and many of them could have left. But they say, 'Look, this is our ancestral homeland. We've been here since antiquity and we're not going to leave.'"

Fighting has destroyed homes of both Christians and their Muslim neighbors, so the need for food, water, and medicine is widespread.

Devlin is hoping the IDF will allow him to go in soon to deliver much-needed relief.

"In the midst of their travail, the Lord Jesus is appearing to the Muslims. We pray that God would continue to reveal Himself through his Son – dreams, visions, and manifestation – in order to bring all of Gaza to faith in Jesus Christ," he said. "Pray for many Muslims to come to faith in Jesus. That's their only hope."

It's a hope and love that Gaza's Christians know endures for eternity.



