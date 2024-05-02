Disney Guest Concerned 'Man Dressed in Drag' Is Portraying Evil Queen at Resort: Report

A guest who vacationed at The Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, was reportedly concerned after encountering a person he believed to be a male portraying a female villain during a character dining experience.

The Disney employee in question was in character as the Evil Queen from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” according to Disney fan blog That Park Place. The man said he noticed the individual portraying the Evil Queen “without a doubt had a man’s voice” when his children posed for pictures with the villain during the Story Book Dining event at the Wilderness Lodge.

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”:

He didn’t notice the seemingly male cast member until he got close to the individual. He said he was taking pictures and videos while his wife and children interacted with the Evil Queen and didn’t notice the actor’s concerning tone of voice “until I got face to face” with the cast member.

“I told my waiter that I had a problem with something,” the guest told the blog. “He then asked what was the issue, and I simply stated I have a problem with Evil Queen being a man dressed in drag. The waiter immediately said he was going to get a manager and he looked panicked.”

He continued, “At first, I said I wanted to formally complain about the Evil Queen being a man and that I felt very disrespected by Disney because this is not the sort of thing my family values and they didn’t give us any type of notice that this sort of thing was even a possibility.”

The man went on to say he and his family are Christians who spent thousands of dollars on their Disney vacation and that it “is not right” for a male to portray a female Disney character.

A family has reached out to That Park Place claiming they spent over $300 on a character meet and greet dinner at Walt Disney World... only to discover the Evil Queen character was almost certainly a biological male. This represents the first time we've heard of Disney using a… pic.twitter.com/jHRt64wl4O — wdwpro (@wdwpro1) April 23, 2024

The concerned father said he ultimately spoke to a manager, who reportedly did nothing to resolve the situation.

“At one point, the manager stated, ‘I can assure you that she is a woman,'” he said. “She went even further, trying to shame me, informing me that ‘she’ was so excited to get the part as the Evil Queen. For a brief moment I thought, ‘Oh, maybe I’m wrong,’ but then I realized that I was just being gaslighted.”

At that point, the guest reportedly asked if the individual dressed as the Evil Queen was a “biological male,” to which the manager purportedly said, “I’m sorry, sir, I cannot answer that.”

The owner behind the That Park Place blog claimed to talk with Disney cast members who have worked with the character actor in question and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The only thing I personally feel safe saying as a statement is that inclusion is a key for a reason,” the unnamed cast member reportedly said in response to a question about the employee playing the Evil Queen. “It’s the newest key the company has introduced. Inclusion means everyone belongs. Guests and cast members alike. No matter who you are, no matter how you identify, if you’re cisgendered, trans, or non-binary, you can be a performer — especially a look-alike one.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***