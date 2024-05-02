Hamas War Takes Another Casualty - Israeli Tourism

JERUSALEM – In addition to the heartbreaking toll in human lives and families torn apart, the ongoing war in Gaza is crippling Israel's once-thriving tourism industry. Many local businesses are struggling to weather this strained economy.

The streets of Jerusalem's old city would normally be bustling with tourists, but now lie eerily quiet. The number of visitors coming here plummeted by more than 80% during the last months of 2023.



When this reporter recently visited the Tower of David, overlooking the old city of Jerusalem, I was the only one in the entire complex. The sound of the fighter jets overhead was the only sound. This war has crushed tourism in Israel, and for the people who make their living off of those tourists, this has been an absolute catastrophe.

Armenian Shopkeeper Garo Sandruni told us, "Recently, when the war started, we had really terrible time because business came down, like I could say, almost, almost 100%."

Many shop owners in the Old City have been forced to close their doors, unable to pay rent and taxes without the steady stream of tourists they've relied on for years.

"Instead of having sales a day, now we're having one sale probably in two weeks... 75, 80 percent of the shops are closed," Palestinian Christian shopkeeper Zack Mishriky said. "It's almost six months now. I have a shop online. You know, many Christian tourists have came to here and, you know, they have I have a good reputation and this is what have saved me. Other shops who have no reputation and have no online did not make it."

Those who want to visit also have a tough time getting here. Due to the Gaza conflict, only 45 out of the 250 airlines that once operated in the country are still flying, effectively isolating Israel from the rest of the world.

The Palestinian Arab Muslim shopkeepers that are left down here in the old city are suffering right alongside everyone else. But the real frustrating thing is that in months of coming down here and talking to these guys, I have yet to find one single Palestinian shopkeeper who will condemn what happened on October 7.

But Mishriky said, "My hope is that both sides will understand that violence will bring violence and peace will bring peace. It's time to forgive each other on a new page."

After COVID and now the war, Israel's once-thriving tourism industry is facing a multi-year catastrophe. The once-thriving sector, which employed around 200,000 Israelis and accounted for 3% of the country's economy, will likely take years to recover.



