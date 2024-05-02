Hundreds of Gen Zers Make Decisions for Jesus at University of Tennessee: 'God Is Moving!'

There is a spiritual awakening taking place on college campuses across that country that God alone can take credit for.

Against the backdrop of anti-Israel protests, violence, and death chants among colleges and universities recently, some GenZers are choosing instead to uplift Jesus Christ.

On Wednesday, 8,000 students gathered on the campus of the University of Tennessee to praise His Name alone.

Unite US is a faith event geared toward GenZers and aims to present the Gospel message to students at different college campuses. Their latest stop was the Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

As CBN News reported, the first Unite US event kicked off at Auburn University last fall and an impromptu baptism that started with one student wanting to be baptized grew to roughly 200 people who decided to take that plunge and give their lives to Christ.

The founder and visionary behind Unite US, Tonya Prewett told CBN News it's "all a move of God."

"We've seen thousands of students give their hearts to Christ," continued Prewett. "We've seen over 800 baptized and you know, we're just being obedient, we're just walking in obedience and God's gone before us and He's moving in incredible ways."

Jennie Allen from the "IF: Gathering" spoke at "Unite Tennessee" and witnessed some of the most powerful moments last night including 150 students baptized in Jesus' Name.



"Last night once again thousands gathered and hundreds responded to Christ and were baptized," she shared on Instagram. "It's just too good!"

"God is moving," she added.

"Unite Tennessee" featured Allen alongside Pastor Jonathan Pokluda of Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, and included worship led by Passion Music.

Several students who attended the event, which was the last one of the school semester, say it is exciting to see God move on their campus.

"We have been waiting for a move like this all school year," one student recently told FOX & Friends. "At the finale of the event we were singing 'Speak the Name of Jesus' and students just rushed to the front. I brought my buddy and it brought us to our knees. There are just no words for the experience."

Another student shared her favorite part of last night's experience.

"Just seeing the presence of the Lord fill the room and how people from all different backgrounds came together for one reason and to worship Jesus is just so awesome," she shared.

"There has been so much brokenness and weight on our campus and we have been praying for a move (of God) and I just pray that that continues," another female student added.

"I think we need love in our country and I believe Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life," a University of Tennessee student declared.

As CBN News reported, students at the Knoxville school are not the only ones praising Jesus openly on campus.

Liberty University students gathered by the thousands on the Academic Lawn outside the Montview Student Union last Wednesday to close out the semester with prayer, worship, and reading the Bible.

The private Christian university located in Lynchburg, Virginia usually coordinates 24/7 prayer and other special prayer events midweek throughout the academic year.

And last week, as students in other campuses were engaged in antisemitic rioting, Liberty students chose to close the semester with the "ultimate wrap-up" giving glory to God well into the night.

Chancellor Jonathan Falwell told the students, "How amazing it is that Liberty students come to our lawn, and what we do rather than attacking one another is lift up the name of the only One who is worthy of our praise, and that is Jesus Christ, King of kings, and Lord of lords."

It is a movement that is a stark contrast to the violence taking place at universities across the U.S. But the "light" of what God is doing shines like a beacon on a hill and it is gaining momentum.

"I am no prophet, but what I do feel like God has shown me is this will be called the greater awakening, and this will be something our nation has never witnessed," Prewett told CBN News. "It'll be stronger and greater and is being led by college students and typically in the history that's how it happens, but this one is different."