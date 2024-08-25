'Really Grateful': Elderly Vietnam War Vet Who Can't Afford to Retire Receives Big Surprise

An elderly McDonald’s employee has a reason to rejoice after a community came together to help ease his financial burdens.

Edward Eubanks, 82, recently told KSNV-TV he hopes to one day retire but is unable.

The Vietnam War veteran, who performs janitorial services and refills soda, has been working at the fast food establishment since 2009.

“I tell them, ‘I am Mr. Ed, a.k.a., the hamburger man,'” Eubanks told KSNV-TV. “I restock the soda station, which is lids, napkins, and straws, and then I sweep and mop the floor, [and] empty the garbage.”

Despite working for most of his life, Eubanks said he has never been able to invest or properly save for retirement. Regardless of not having funds to stop working, the elderly man keeps a positive spirit.

“If you laugh a lot and keep moving, you got it made,” he said.

After hearing Eubanks’ story, customer Abraham Cruz stepped in to try and offer some financial assistance. He created a GoFundMe, which has now brought in $25,000 for Eubanks.

In a description for the fundraiser, Cruz said he’s not trying to make the man rich, but wants to “give him some relief.”

“People keep telling stories about, like, ‘He has been there since I was in high school in 2009,’ ‘He’s been there since I was in middle school since in 2010,'” Cruz told KSNV-TV. “He’s always joking around, he’s a good guy and we need to take care of the good guys here; we really need to spread some love.”

The owners of the McDonald’s where Eubanks works praised him and offered support for the community’s efforts to come alongside him.

“Whether he’s entertaining our family guests with jokes of the day or simply being a friendly, welcoming face to our regulars stopping by for a quick bite, he fosters a true sense of community in our organization and beyond and, for that, we are so grateful to have him on our team,” Ronald and Christopher Smith said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to celebrate Ed and other longtime members of our McFamily for upcoming anniversaries!”

As for Eubanks, he said he’s thankful for the community’s kindness.

“I’m really grateful, because I can use the money,” he said, expressing his surprise.