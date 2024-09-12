Trump Declines A Third Presidential Debate

David Brody
09-12-2024

Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday in a post on Truth Social that he would not participate in another presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Earlier in the week, a new survey from Pew Research showed 82% of white, Evangelical, Protestants would vote for former President Donald Trump if the election were today.

Other polling this week shows that 90% of likely voters say they know all they need to know about the former President.

CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody takes a closer look at all of this. 
 

 

