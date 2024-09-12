Hurricane Francine Batters South Louisiana

Parts of the southern U.S. are facing possible flash flooding and the risk of tornadoes Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Francine make their way inland. The storm quickly downgraded in strength to a tropical depression, but portions of Mississippi, eastern Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle could receive as many as ten inches of total rainfall.

Meanwhile, schools and businesses are closed in coastal Louisiana communities after the powerful storm came ashore Wednesday evening as a category two hurricane after gaining strength from the warm water in the Gulf of Mexico. Francine packed winds of up to 100 miles an hour, downing trees and power lines. Approximately 400,000 customers in Louisiana and Mississippi lost electricity.

Many locals have survived hurricanes before, but some, like Elante Carson, say it never gets easy. She described feeling, "overwhelmed, scared," adding, "I still feel the same way every time a storm comes."

Residents came together as communities to prepare for Francine, filling sandbags to help protect property. Evacuation orders were issued to people in Cameron Parish.

In nearby St. Mary Parish, some residents of Morgan City made their way inland, while others chose to ride out the storm, like Corey Melancon, who said he's "not too much worried about it," adding, "But things can change."

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry issued a message late Wednesday afternoon to his constituents who opted to hunker down instead of leaving, saying, "Now is the time we're going to stay off the roadways. Stay home and stay put."

Larry Doiron, owner of Doiron's Landing gas station in Morgan City boarded-up all the windows of his business, but vowed to keep it open throughout the storm to help the people in his community who need fuel and other necessities.

"We're the only place out here for the sheriff's department, the fire department. We have gas. All the locals depend on us," he said.

Louisiana activated more than two-thousand National Guard troops. Meanwhile, President Biden approved a Disaster Declaration for the state.