Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers Score a Free Speech Victory in NY Case

A federal court has ruled that nonprofit pro-life pregnancy centers in New York are free to tell women about the life-saving potential of abortion pill reversal medications while their lawsuit proceeds.

The attorney general of New York has been suing the pro-life group Heartbeat International (HBI) and 11 crisis pregnancy centers to force them to stop talking about abortion pill reversal services, claiming the groups are promoting a procedure that cannot reverse the effects of the abortion pill. While the abortion industry touts that accusation, pro-life doctors have refuted it with actual studies and evidence of many lives saved.

In a countersuit against NY, Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys are defending the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, Gianna's House, and Options Care Center.

"Women in New York have literally saved their babies from an in-progress chemical drug abortion because they had access to information through their local pregnancy centers about using safe and effective progesterone for abortion pill reversal," said ADF Senior Counsel Caleb Dalton, who argued before the court two weeks ago. "But the attorney general tried to deny women the opportunity to even hear about this life-saving option."

State Attorney General Letitia James is asking the courts to forbid the women's pregnancy centers from advertising abortion pill reversal treatments saying they used "false and misleading statements to advertise an unproven treatment."



"Heartbeat International and the other crisis pregnancy center defendants are spreading dangerous misinformation by advertising 'abortion reversals' without any medical and scientific proof," James said in a press release. "Amid the increase in attacks on reproductive health care nationwide, we must protect pregnant people's right to make safe, well-informed decisions about their health."

But District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. declared that the state of New York cannot override the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of speech.

"The First Amendment protects Plaintiffs' right to speak freely about {abortion pill reversal} protocol and, more specifically, to say that it is safe and effective for a pregnant woman to use in consultation with her doctor," the court wrote in its ruling. "Indeed, the 'very purpose of the First Amendment is to foreclose public authority from assuming a guardianship of the public mind through regulating the press, speech, and religion.' ...And this is particularly true 'in the fields of medicine and public health, where information can save lives.'"

How Does Abortion Pill Reversal Work

James claims that abortions can't be reversed and argued that treatments offering to do so could be unsafe.

But ADF Senior Counsel Dalton countered, "Many women regret their abortions, and some seek to stop the effects of abortion drugs before taking the second drug in the abortion drug process. Taking supplemental progesterone may give them a chance to save their baby's life. Women should have the option to reconsider an abortion, and the pro-life pregnancy centers we represent in this case truthfully inform them about that choice."

As CBNNews has reported on numerous occasions, doctors who utilize abortion pill reversal say a high dose of the hormone progesterone can stop the effects of a chemical abortion. They've explained the clear science behind how it works to save lives if performed in time.

A pregnant woman's body produces the natural hormone progesterone to sustain a pregnancy. In chemical abortions, the drug Mifepristone blocks progesterone and starves the pre-born baby to death. The abortion pill reversal protocol consists of giving extra progesterone within 72 hours after taking Mifepristone to "outnumber and outcompete" the abortion drug so the baby can survive.

The Abortion Pill Rescue Network (APRN) website shares that there is a 64-68% success rate for woman who follow their protocol, adding that "thousands of lives have been saved."

A 2018 peer-reviewed study published by Dr. George Delgado in the medical journal Issues in Law and Medicine followed 754 women who experienced abortion regret and wanted to stop their chemical abortions that were already in progress. They found that 68% of women who started the reversal treatment were able to give birth to a healthy baby.

