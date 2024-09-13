Burning, Shaking and Flooding Across America

With raging wildfires and an earthquake on the West Coast, parts of the southeast and midwest are dealing with the aftermath of tropical storm Francine.

Firefighters in California are finally getting some help from the weather in the form of cooler temperatures as they battle three major wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The fires have burned 100,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes, including the home that Joe Caruso's father built back in the 1980's.

"I was hoping my kids would get to grow up in the same house I did, but life happens," Caruso said.

Officials say at least one of the California fires was deliberately set, and have charged Justin Halstenberg with arson for sparking the Line fire, which has burned over 37,000 acres.

With wildfires raging in the mountains, Southern California residents were jolted awake Thursday when a 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area.

Ian Roven at Howdy's Sonrisa Cafe said, "It felt like the big one for a moment."



Malibu resident Barry Katz said, "It felt like God was holding our house and shaking it and saying 'Get Out!'"

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the center of the quake 4 miles north of Malibu, and said there was no major damage.

In the southeastern US, Francine continued to weaken after first coming ashore in Louisiana Wednesday evening as a Category 2 hurricane.

At the storm's peak, 450,000 people were without power, as a storm surge flooded hundreds of structures in coastal communities.

Wilson Garner in Asland, Louisiana was surveying the flooding and building damge on his property from Francine.

"I lost the roof on the shop. I had a lot of strong winds. Lot of water as you can see."

Fortunately there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

CBN's Operation Blessing is already on the ground in Louisiana, working with church partners as recovery efforts begin.

Bob Burke of Operation Blessing said, "It seems like the greatest need we're seeing right now as a result of significant power outages with localized flooding is that they may need some hot meals, and so we're considering bringing in a mobile kitchen. We've also got the ability to send relief loads of food, water and ice, if necessary."