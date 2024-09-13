'I Have to Give Thanks to God': High Schoolers Surprise Custodian, Raise $20K to Buy Him His Dream Car

WUSA9/YouTube screenshot

“He’s more than just a custodian; he’s a dear friend to all of us.”

That’s the way one student at James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia, described custodian Francis Apraku, who has an affinity for Jeeps, according to a report from WUSA-TV.

“He’s just a very kind, genuine person,” one high schooler said of the beloved janitor.

Knowing how much he likes Jeeps, a group of kind-hearted students created a GoFundMe account and raised $20,000 in just six months. The kids then partnered with an area car dealership and used the cash to buy Apraku a cherry red Jeep Wrangler.

The students surprised their school’s custodian with the new vehicle Monday.

Overwhelmed by the profound act of kindness, Apraku said, “Today is a wonderful day in my life, and I will never forget it.”

In fact, he was so excited, the janitor fell to the ground and began rolling around. And, when he was asked about the incredible gift, Apraku said firstly, “I have to give thanks to God” and then to the students who “have done a marvelous work” on his behalf.

“And also, [to] the parents involved, may God bless them,” the janitor said. It was an exciting day for the students, too.

“I’m excited to see him whipping it around school, seeing him every day,” one student told the local news station. “He really deserves it.”

Needless to say, the good-news story is going viral on social media.

“Mr. Francis Apraku, a Ghanaian man based in [the] USA and works as custodian at a high school in Virginia got a surprise gift (Wrangler Jeep) from some students of this school,” wrote Vanessa Femi, who lives in Cameroon. “The students gave him the gift as an appreciation of his kindness towards them. They praised him for consistently being cheerful and motivating them. Such a beautiful gesture.”