Piecing Together the Prelude to an Assassination Attempt: The Gunman, the Map, the Miracle

It was a pivotal moment between life and death, and some have described the outcome as a clear "miracle." Former President Donald Trump says if he hadn't slightly turned his head while speaking at Saturday night's campaign rally, he would not have survived an assassin's bullet.

Today, investigators are searching for clues as to why the shooter tried to kill the president, and how he came so close to succeeding.

The Gunman

Authorities are still searching for a motive behind the assassination attempt, but the FBI does believe the gunman acted alone.

The 20-year-old suspect, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, left no manifesto or social media clues explaining his actions. Reports have surfaced about him being a loner who wore hunting outfits in high school a few years ago. But the rifle team captain at the school said Crooks was turned away from the club because he was a bad shot at the time.

Investigators revealed that the AR-15-style rifle used in the attack was legally purchased by Crooks' father, and explosives were found in Crooks' car.

The Map

Gunfire erupted just minutes into Trump's speech, sending the crowd into chaos. Trump, visibly startled, grabbed his right ear and ducked behind the podium as shots rang out. "I saw the bullets go flying toward the stage," a rally attendee said.

Trump supporter Gary Fleeger, who was in the stands about 30 feet behind the former president, described the terrifying moment: "I could hear zing zing. I could see him go like this [raising his hand to his head] like a bee had stung him and within seconds the Secret Service was all over the top of him."

The sniper team quickly returned fire, stopping the attack within seconds. "A very difficult job identifying the threat and neutralizing it within a second," said Paul Eckloff, a former Secret Service agent.



PHOTO: Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

After being helped to his feet by Secret Service agents, Trump pumped his fist in the air and shouted "fight" before being rushed from the scene. Supporter Carol Niklaus said, "We thought they killed him. We really did."

A Fallen Hero

The attack resulted in two critical injuries and one fatality among the crowd. Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old father and former Pennsylvania fire chief, was killed. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro paid tribute to Comperatore on Sunday, saying, "Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally. Corey was the best of us."

Pray for the daughters of Corey Comperatore. It is so, so hard to lose your dad at this age. pic.twitter.com/UFB8qKiCpG — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) July 14, 2024

The rally, held at a fairground now considered an active crime scene, was Trump's last before the Republican National Convention. "This was just a bad day," said Anthony K., a witness. "I was right there by the railing and fence. I could see it. This has gotta stop."

On social media, Trump called on Americans to "stand united." Angela Fleeger, another supporter, shared her shock: "We were excited. We were there to see the next president and this was just completely shocking."

The Witness

One eyewitness at the rally reported trying to warn the Secret Service about a man climbing onto the roof nearby. "We noticed the guy bear-crawling up the roof of the building beside us," he said. "Next thing you know, I'm wondering why Trump is still speaking."

A local police officer reportedly climbed to the roof but retreated when Crooks pointed the gun at him.

With the Republican National Convention starting in Milwaukee today, President Biden has directed the Secret Service to review all security protocols for the event. Meanwhile, a House committee has called on the head of the Secret Service to testify about the security shortfall that led to the assassination attempt.

The Miracle

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said that if he hadn't turned his head to read a chart during his speech, he would not have survived the attack.

"I'm not supposed to be here, I'm supposed to be dead," he said. "I'm supposed to be dead."

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio posted the words, “God protected President Trump.”

Trump’s former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus later told ABC’s "This Week" that Trump was "grateful for the miracle."

And Trump himself posted to Truth Social that "it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening."

