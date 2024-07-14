PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, PA. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

'It Was God Alone': Trump Gives Thanks to God for Protecting His Life from Assassin's Bullets

Former President Donald Trump has announced he's still traveling to Milwaukee on Sunday for the GOP convention after being wounded and narrowly surviving an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

His aides said he was in “great spirits” and doing well despite the stunning brush with death the day before.

Organizers of the Republican National Convention have said the anticipated 2024 nominating event for the party will proceed as planned.

On Sunday, Trump called for unity and resilience in America as shocked leaders across the political divide condemned the disturbing attack that came inches away from taking his life.

A former fire chief attending the rally with family was killed. More about the victim, Corey Comperatore, HERE. Two other Trump supporters were also critically wounded. The gunman was reportedly eliminated by Secret Service snipers.

Trump has posted several reactions to his Truth Social site since the attempt on his life. He said the upper part of his right ear was pierced in the shooting, and photos clearly show his ear covered in blood after the shooting.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” he wrote on his social media page. “Much bleeding took place.”

In a social post on Sunday, Trump said "it was God alone" who saved his life.

"Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin," Trump stated.

After being shot, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee went to a local Pennsylvania hospital and then flew to New Jersey, landing shortly after midnight at Newark Liberty International Airport.

President Joe Biden, who is running against Trump, said he spoke with his political rival Saturday night. He returned to Washington from his beach home in Delaware and announced during an address Sunday afternoon that "there is no place in America for this kind of violence."

Biden said he has ordered an independent review of security at the rally. He planned to speak again to the nation on Sunday night from the Oval Office.

Meanwhile, the divisive political tone in America is being blamed in part for fueling violence like the assassination attempt.

AP reports, "Many Republicans quickly blamed the violence on Biden and his allies, arguing that sustained attacks on Trump as a 'threat to democracy' have created a toxic environment. They pointed in particular to a comment Biden made to donors on July 8, saying 'It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye'."

